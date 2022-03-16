New Beer Study Reveals the Most Popular Light Beer in the U.S.

According to a recent study, light beer continues to dominate the U.S. marketplace, accounting for a whopping 40 percent marketshare of all beer consumed in the country. Heavier brews like IPAs and international ales rose in popularity of late; as did low-carb cocktail drinks like spritzers and alcoholic juices. But at the end of the day, the study showed Americans still prefer the easy-drinking, refreshing taste of simple light beer.

So which light beer reigns supreme in the states? Obviously, sales fluctuate quarterly. But the most recent winner might surprise you. Keep reading to see where your favorite light beer stacks up against the competition in the market currently.

10. Bud Light Platinum – Anheuser-Busch – 6% ABV

9. Bud Light Lime – Anheuser-Busch – 4.2 ABV

8. Amstel Light – Amstel Brouwerij B. V. – ABV 3.5%

7. Busch Light – Anheuser-Busch – 4.10% ABV

6. Michelob Ultra – Anheuser-Busch – 4.2% ABV

5. Coors Light – Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors) – 4.20% ABV

Though it still earns a top-five finish in terms of 2021 Q4 sales, Coors Light is slowly slipping in popularity. Once romanticized for many as a beer you had to travel to enjoy (or in the Bandit’s case, illegally haul across state lines), Coors is now known more for its lack of taste than its allure. If you’re outside sweating and need a brew that goes down about as easy as mountain stream water, look no further than a Coors Light.

4. Heineken Light – Heineken Nederland B.V. – 3.3% ABV

Considering the international community sees Heineken Original as the lightest option at the pub, no doubt they scoff at the brewer’s introduction of an even lighter version. But Americans seem to love the new offering: one popular tasting website just named Heiny Light the second-best tasting light beer on the market. Fair warning, though: Heineken Light offers the lowest ABV of any beers on the list.

3. Miller Light – Miller Brewing Co. – 4.17% ABV

Long-time light beer drinkers have been drinking Miller Light for decades. No surprise, either, as the company was first to market in 1975 with their new take on consumer-friendly beer. Nearly 50 years and countless “great taste, less filling” advertisements later, consumers still knock back Miller Light by the case-load.

2. Bud Light – Anheuser-Busch – 4.2% ABV

Expecting Bud Light to reign supreme in the list of most-purchased Q4 2021 beers? Not so fast my friend. While the Anheuser-Busch offering has led the category for many years — and, at this point, is basically synonymous with “light beer” itself — it couldn’t quite compete with this next international selection for top spot.

1. Corona Light – Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V. – 4.1% ABV

Maybe it was because of the beachy vibes during a cold Q4, or maybe it was because folks finally stopped equating Corona with COVID-19; but regardless, Mexico’s Corona Light took the top spot for most popular light beer in America. Squeeze a little lime in the bottle to offset the bitter notes, give it a spin, and enjoy.

Did your favorite light beer make the top five list? Is there a new light beer on the market that deserves a taste? Let us know on social media!