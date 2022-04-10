NY Brewery Ukrainian Beer Maker Helped Create Is Giving Back to His Embattled Country

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues to violently progress, a NY Brewery that a Ukrainian beer maker helped create is now giving back to the country.

According to USA Today, Ukrainian-born beer maker, Naz Drebot, helped start 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, New York. He is now running his own brewery in Kyiv. And brewers around the world are helping Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russian military forces.

“He helped us build the place,” 42 North Brewing Company founder, John Cimperman, explained. “Half the recipes we still have on our wall today are beers that he designed recipes for. So, he’s a member of the family in more ways than one.”

Cimperman also stated that when all the Russian-Ukrainian fighting began in February, he asked how he could help. He and Drebot, along with other brewers such as Clay Keel of Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders in Plant City, Florida, joined forces to create a beer called Resolve. The proceeds from the new brew will be going towards humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian citizens. It will also help Ukrainian refugees who are now in Poland.

The Resolve website describes the beer as being an “open-source” collaboration to recognize the determination of the Ukrainian people and to aid the humanitarian effort. “We call on brewers to join the cause and support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine. Whether it’s brewing Resolve and donating proceeds to our designated not-for-profit partner, or simply hosting a charity night in the taproom to drive awareness for the effort, everything helps. As always, breweries come together to do good. And, now more than ever, our friends in Ukraine need us to band together.”

Ukrainian Beer Maker Naz Drebot Talks Resolve Beer

Meanwhile, Ukrainian beer maker, Naz Drebot states that his brewery is planning to make the Resolve beer in the coming weeks. The brewery is continuing to operate and export beer throughout Europe. However, Since the Russian invasion began, Drebot has not been able to help the brewing. He is spending time serving in the Territorial Defense Forces.

“I just want to protect my country,” Drebot insisted in a recent Zoom call. “The United States is my second homeland. The country helped me a lot and is still helping out my country.”

Drebot further spoke about the conditions of Ukraine during the Russian invasion. “It’s horrible. The world should know about what’s happening. You see civilians with hands tied behind their backs with shots in the head. It’s like 9/11 every single day.”

42 North Brewing Company will be donating at least $10,000 to the cause. Cimperman said he hopes the number of breweries participating will help make Resolve grow. “If we can get 50 breweries, now we’re talking.”