Sacramento’s Capitol Beer Fest: The Inspiring Story Behind the Festival

Sacramento’s Capitol Beer Fest has a surprising story behind it. While it’s known for its brews, the festival benefits a good cause.

Sacramento’s Capital Beer Fest returns in March of 2022.

Beer enthusiasts may not realize the story behind the popular event.

A new study finds that drinking may affect your brain’s aging.

The Story Behind Sacramento’s Capital Beer Fest

This year, Capitol Beer Fest lasted from noon – 4 p.m. this weekend. The 12th annual Capitol Beer Fest donates 100% of the proceeds to the Runnin’ for Rhett after-school youth fitness program. This nonprofit was established by Reeves to honor the memory of his deceased son.

“Runnin’ for Rhett was established in memory of my son, Rhett, who passed away back in 2004 from complications from cerebral palsy,” said Seevers, founder of the Runnin’ for Rhett Non-Profit. “My wife and I used running to get through the grief of losing Rhett and we started raising money, later becoming a nonprofit in 2007.”

He then went on to praise the individuals who make the festival possible.

“It’s inspiring for me to see how the craft brew industry and the community has come to support an event like ours,” Seevers said. “The breweries donate 100% of the beer knowing all the money goes back to fund a great cause.”

Seevers also added: “Our volunteers are very passionate about what we do and how we give back to the community; so they come out and volunteer.”

A Beer A Day Could Age You

According to a new study, alcohol consumption could potentially age your brain. Said study discovered that 50-year-olds who drank two alcohol units a day had brains that appeared more aged than those who did not.

These results increased exponentially based on the amount of alcohol. For example, those who drank three alcohol units a day had brains that appeared 3.5 years older. For those who drank four units a day, that number raised up to 10 years. Additionally, nondrinkers who started drinking a half unit a day aged their white and gray matter by a half year. As a result, the study spells out bad news for those who enjoy a good drink.

“It’s not linear,” Remi Daviet, a marketing professor at the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”It gets worse the more you drink.”

However, this was not enough to convince Emmanuela Gakidou. She said: “I believe that there is sufficient evidence that suggests that brain function decays faster among those that are not engaged in intellectually stimulating activities. The authors are… drawing conclusions that are not necessarily supported by what is presented in the paper. I do not see a significant trend in their graphs.”