Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival Celebrates the Joy of Beer

Do any of you Outsiders out there just so happen to double as Michiganders? If so, you’ll be happy to know that the Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival is back for 2022.

Who else is in the mood for some Michigan beer? That’s exactly what you’ll find this weekend at the 2022 Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival. Not only will you be able to try more than 150 fresh, local beers from Michigan’s finest breweries, you’ll also be able to try some ciders, meads, and wines. And that’s not all — those who attend the event can take part in various indoor and outdoor activities.

If any of you Michigan beer aficionados are interested in going, just head on down to the Jackson County Fairgrounds (Keeley Park) on Saturday, March 12. From there, make your way to the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, located at 128 W. Ganson St. The 11th annual beer festival will last from noon until 5 p.m.

Denise Owens is the Jackson County Fair Director. She told Michigan Live that the fairgrounds is happy to be hosting the popular beer festival once again. Last year the event had to be pushed back to May thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also had to be held outdoors.

“It’s a really fun day with a lot of laughter, and some great tasting,” Owens explained.

Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival Is Back Indoors

This year, however, activities will be back indoors and there’s no cap on ticket sales. With that said, there are expected to be around 66 tables inside the American 1 Credit Union Event Center, so you may want to get your tickets and get there as early as possible.

There will even be some non-alcoholic options as well for anyone who won’t be drinking. As a matter of fact, a vendor in attendance will be selling candles inside beer cans! Pretty cool, right?

Of course, it wouldn’t be a beer festival without good food. So, you can expect several food trucks to be ready and available for when you start to work up an appetite. In addition, there will be plenty of fire pits to help chase away the cold and keep you nice and toasty warm.

But when it’s all said in done, the main focus, of course, is about the beer.

“This is about celebrating beer,” Owens said.

General admission tickets to the event can be purchased in advance for $30. Those tickets will include 10 tokens for beer samples. Meanwhile, if you plan to purchase a ticket on the day of the festival, the prices will go up from $30 to $35. There are also VIP tickets available for $50 that include 25 tokens for beer samples and a commemorative hat. Oh, and VIP ticket holders are able to get into the festival an hour early.