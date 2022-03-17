St. Patrick’s Day: Here Are the Most Irish Cities and Pubs in America

It’s officially St Patricks Day, Outsiders! So, if you’re looking for the best places to celebrate the holiday with live music, dancing, and traditional Irish food and drinks, then look no further than this list of the most Irish cities and pubs in America.

Every year in March we see bars across the country decorate in green and put a couple of leprechauns on display in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. But the real meaning behind the holiday goes much deeper than that. It’s meant to be a celebration of Irish culture. So, if you’re looking for a true Irish experience this year, we’ve got you covered with some of the best cities and St Patricks Day pubs to visit.

1. Boston, Massachusetts

As many of you can probably imagine, our list starts off with none other than the city of Boston. The city ranks number one on the list of cities with the highest percentage of Irish ancestry. Similarly, they come in second place for the number of Irish organizations they have and third place for the total amount of Irish bars and restaurants.

If you’re in Boston on St. Patrick’s Day and you’re looking for an authentic Irish experience, head on over to Ned Devine’s. They draw inspiration from a traditional pub in Cork City, Ireland, and it’s known for its award-winning clam chowder.

2. Chicago, Illinois

Just about everyone knows that Chicago is a hot spot each year when St. Patrick’s Day rolls around. The Windy City is known for dying the Chicago River bright green and they, too, have a ton of awesome Irish bars and restaurants. They come in at the number two spot for the most Irish city based on population. However, they rank first for the total number of St. Patrick’s Day events and cultural celebrations.

If you need a place in Chicago to visit, make your way to Butch McGuire’s. They were the first pub in America to have Guinness on tap and have been around for more than five decades.

Side note — Butch McGuire’s is also a great place for all of you singles to spend St. Patrick’s Day. The pub is said to be responsible for more than 10,000 marriages over the years.

When a place has Margarita's on draft… You should just GO!

🍹

Ten bucks gets you – our house-made mix,+your choice of tequila and/or mezcal, in a salted tumbler with lime!

Try it spicy for no extra cost, or upgrade to the Cadillac (Grand Marnier, Cointreau) for just 2 bucks! pic.twitter.com/GAc6OqVde5 — Butch McGuire's (@ButchMcGuires) February 26, 2022

3. New York City, New York

You guessed it, folks. We wouldn’t be able to get away with creating a list of the most Irish cities and best St Patricks Day pubs in America without putting New York City on it. NYC ranks third as city number three in terms of the Irish population and they come in at the number one spot for the most restaurants and bars. They are also number one with the most Irish organizations.

Each year as St. Patrick’s Day kicks off in the Big Apple, locals will flock over to McSorley’s Old Ale House. Founded in 1854, it’s New York City’s oldest Irish pub.