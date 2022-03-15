St. Patrick’s Day: This Inflatable Irish Pub Will Bring the Party To Your Backyard

St. Patrick’s Day will be here before you know it, Outsiders, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by renting an inflatable Irish pub.

Yes, you read that right. It’s now possible to bring the magic of an Irish pub right to your very own backyard. How you ask? Well, The Paddy Wagon Inflatable Pub is a 30-foot-by-30-foot inflatable bar that can fit up to 80 people at once. It would be the perfect addition to any St. Patrick’s Day college party, block party, backyard party, fundraiser, or corporate event. Everyone will be sure to feel like they’re in an authentic Irish tavern.

As you can see down below, the structure was designed to look just like a traditional Irish pub. It even sports an exterior that features a printed brick and gabled rooftop along with windows and chimneys. Check out the outside of one of the inflatable pubs in a tweet from The Paddy Wagon Pub.

It's March and it's a beautiful time for the #paddywagonpub ! pic.twitter.com/SQuazVdUtO — The Paddy Wagon Pub (@pubpaddywagon) March 5, 2016

Pretty cool, right? Well, wait — there’s more.

Why You Should Rent an Inflatable Irish Pub for St. Patrick’s Day

Not only does The Paddy Wagon Pub’s inflatable bar look awesome from the outside, but the same can also be said when you see the inside.

On the inside of the inflatable pub, guests will be able to enjoy faux fireplaces and lighting fixtures. And, of course, there will be plenty of room for you to eat, drink, and celebrate the holiday. Speaking of which, food and drinks can be served on the pub’s wooden bar and decorative barrels. Depending on how creative you want to get, you could even plan to add additional furniture and decor to add to the Irish theme.

Meanwhile, The Paddy Wagon Pub offers more than just a huge inflatable Irish pub. They also have a whole list of party planning services to go along with it. Do you need a custom drink menu? They have you covered. Need catering with traditional Irish food and drinks? They can help you there, too. They also have entertainment options you can pick from that include personal DJs, live musicians, dancers, a pour-your-own-pint station, and more. You can also hire their Servsafe- and TIPS-certified staff if you need them.

The beers are cold and the inflatable fire is warm. Join us in the Paddywagon Pub!https://t.co/wzPWzhpd1t pic.twitter.com/kLhD4X1k63 — The Paddy Wagon Pub (@pubpaddywagon) March 19, 2016

Oh, and want to know one of the best parts? You can even arrange interactions with Irish wolfhounds. What better way is there to spend a St. Patrick’s Day than by drinking green beer and playing with these adorable little pups?

Nothing like a few Irish Wolfhound puppies to brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/4s4nsppRDC — The Paddy Wagon Pub (@pubpaddywagon) April 27, 2016

In the end, The Paddy Wagon Pub offers a variety of different packages and can work around your budget. Anyone who’s considering renting an inflatable pub should reach out to them directly for pricing via their website. While they are based in Boston, the company allows any in the U.S. to license its inflatable pub.