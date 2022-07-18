the-6-best-biscuits-in-nashville

No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.

Take a virtual taste of six of the Best Biscuits in Nashville, and keep the party going with Music City’s Best BBQ, Patios, Cigar Lounges, Meat & 3 Restaurants, Brunch Spots or Tourist Recs. In addition, stick around to the end for Outsider’s Dutch Oven recipe.

The Loveless Cafe

Location: 8400 Highway 100, Nashville

8400 Highway 100, Nashville Website

Instagram

The Loveless Cafe is Nashville’s biscuit OG. For more than 70 years, the landmark location has been baking mouth-watering, made-from-scratch biscuits. It’s one of the places in Nashville that lives up to its culinary hype. And it usually starts with one of Loveless’ buttery Southern-style biscuits and preserves, which are served alongside every meal—all day long. Loveless’ biscuits are the gateway drug to the rest of their comforting menu.

Biscuit Love

Locations: 316 11th Ave South, Nashville; 2001 Belcourt Ave., Nashville; 132 3rd Ave. South, Franklin

316 11th Ave South, Nashville; 2001 Belcourt Ave., Nashville; 132 3rd Ave. South, Franklin Website

Instagram

If you’re going to put it in your name, you’d better have a damn-sure deliverable. Fortunately, “Biscuit King” Karl Worley delivers a flaky favorite every time, regardless of location (Gulch, Hillsboro Village, or downtown Franklin). That may sound elementary (to have delicious consistency at each location), but it’s reassuring to know that every biscuit at any B-Love is gonna be good. The family-owned biz is planning to open two more locations in late 2022 (Berry Farms Town Center in Franklin, Tenn., and Cahaba Heights in Birmingham, Ala.).

Barista Parlor

Location: 519 Gallatin Ave. B, Nashville

519 Gallatin Ave. B, Nashville Website

Instagram

Barista Parlor boasts seven locations around Nashville, but if you want the coffee house’s best biscuit, head over to the Germantown neighborhood. There must be something in the water over there (or a highly attentive baker), because the Germantown locale is remarkably consistent. Their sausage/egg/cheese biscuit (made with Porter Road sausage) is the tops. Also, the Parlor procures some of the best coffee in town (but we’ll get to Nashville’s Best Coffee another day).

Nashville Biscuit House

Location: 805 Gallatin Ave., Nashville

805 Gallatin Ave., Nashville Website

If you’re gonna eat just one biscuit in East Nashville, make it count. The menu at Nashville Biscuit House in East Nasty is anchored by a buttermilk biscuit just like your mamma makes—or, at least, like my mamma makes (crunchy on the top and bottom, fluffy in the middle). The no-frills, always-bustling diner serves breakfast all day, which means you get the good stuff all day. What NBH lacks in Instagram presence, they make up for in biscuit presence.

Big Al’s Deli

Location: 1828 4th Ave. North, Nashville

1828 4th Ave. North, Nashville Website

Instagram

Proprietor Big Al knows what’s up when it comes to your wallet. Big Al’s Deli is the best bang for your buck in town. A sausage or bacon biscuit will run you $2, while the biscuits ‘n’ gravy is a whopping $4.50. And the gravy is always brimming with sausage-y goodness.

Stay Golden

Location: 2934 Sidco Dr. #130, Nashville

2934 Sidco Dr. #130, Nashville Website

Instagram

You can stay happy by ordering Stay Golden’s buttermilk biscuits by the dozen ($37). However, Stay Golden’s breakfast sandwiches are the gold standard, ranging from the Classic (biscuit, egg, cheddar, salsa verde, avocado and bacon) to the Southern Staple (biscuit, chicken thigh, white cheddar, honey, pickled onion). And like poet Robert Frost wrote, “nothing gold can stay,” because it ends up in your stomach at Stay Golden.

Make Your Own

Of course, you can make your own Dutch Oven Biscuits & Gravy over the campfire (or in the oven, if you prefer). Check out Outsider’s recent episode of Cowboy Cooking.