The National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show Returns This Weekend: What to Know

All you BBQ and spicy food lovers can get excited for the return of the National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show this weekend. And if you happen to be in Albuquerque, New Mexico, you’re in luck!

According to KRQE, the super fun event begins March 4. It will continue through the weekend until March 6. It will take place at the Sandia Resort and Casino. And if you’re wondering how you could spend an entire weekend consuming and buying BBQ food and accessories, trust us, there’s plenty to see and do.

Coming together from around the world, the show will feature more than one thousand products. That’s a whole mess of fiery foods and BBQ to keep you busy.

Additionally, the show will also premiere a fun, new film called “Chiliheads.” And if COVID-19 had you down the last couple of years, you won’t have to worry. The event should be stress free as COVID regulations and protocols were loosened.

“Per current New Mexico Department of Health directives, the mask mandate at Sandia Resort and Casino ended as of February 18, 2022. The National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show will no longer require masks or proof of vaccination. Wearing masks will be optional. We do encourage everyone attending the show to stay safe,” the event’s website says.

History of the National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show

What’s more is that the Fiery Foods and BBQ Show is something of a tradition for the folks in Albuquerque. This will be the 33rd event.

Further, the festival’s website details the show’s beginnings and how it developed over the years. “The first National Fiery Foods Show was in 1988 with 47 exhibitors and 500 attendees. Dave and Mary Jane made the decision to go the “Show” route rather than the “Festival” route, and that approach continues today. At the Fiery Foods Show, you’ll find spicy and sweet-heat exhibitors, local and national attendees and commercial buyers and distributors from around the world looking for their next product. This is a SERIOUS FOOD SHOW. In 2002, Barbecue was added to increase the depth and breadth of the show.

“Today, the National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show features 170 exhibitors and attendance of more than 20,000 people over the three days of the show. National and worldwide media including the New York Times and National Geographic have covered the show, and there’s always a waiting list for exhibit space.”

In order to purchase tickets, interested parties can buy general admission, trade tickets or Fiery Film tickets here. There’s also plenty more information about what each ticket costs, when to use trade tickets and when the show is open to the general public.

As we approach spring and start planning all those outdoor grilling festivities, the National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show sounds like a great way to get party going!