This Florida Brewery Is One of the First to Tackle Carbon Emissions

A Florida brewery is doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint by being one of the first companies of its kind to tackle carbon emissions concerns while developing its in-house beers. One might even say that Big Storm brewery is taking on environmentally friendly practices “by storm” as it has begun using a unique process capturing and reducing carbon emissions created during the beer-making process.

The Big Storm Brewing Company is now using innovative technology in its brewing processes. This makes the environmentally-aware business the first Florida distiller and brewing company to make such a move. But, is it really such a surprise that a company with a name like Big Storm is working so hard to reduce its carbon footprint – one beer at a time?

Florida Brewery Works Diligently To Capture and Reuse Carbon Dioxide During Brewing Process

The operators of Big Storm brewery are keenly aware that carbon dioxide emissions have been proven to be a leading cause of global warming. So, the Florida brewery decided to do what it could to prevent the greenhouse gas created in their brewing process from having negative effects on the environment.

To do this, the brewing company installed a system that captures carbon dioxide during the brewing and distilling process. It then can reuse the carbon dioxide creating a much more eco-friendly process.

“We want to be a good neighbor,” says Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni.

“This move allows us to be more eco-friendly and better protect the environment,” the beer creator adds.

To do this, the Florida brewing company is working with a company called Earthly Labs. This company’s innovative system called CiCi provides an energy-efficient process for the beer makers to capture; purify, and reuse the carbon emissions created from “small scale sources.”

Turning A Dangerous Gas Into A Useful Liquid

The Big Storm brewery will be applying this process twice in the production process. Once during the brewing and a second time during the distilling process. And, notes Govoni, the process simply comes down to the fermentation process of beer-making.

“CO2 is a byproduct of fermentation,” the Big Storm brewer notes.

“The yeast is eating the sugars that we’ve extracted traditionally from malt and turning those sugars into alcohols,” Govoni continues. “And so, CO2 is a chemical chain byproduct of that.”

Govoni adds that the process turns carbon dioxide into a liquid form. This, the expert says, is how the company will store it. This purified form will then be reused onsite to carbonate and package the beers.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, the recovered CO2 makes for a better product,” Govoni continues of the unique environmentally conscious process. “Reusing the purified carbon will give the beer a nicer taste and mouth feel.”