Ukraine Brewery Calls on Brewers Around the World to Help in Fight Against Russia

Pravda, a brewery in Ukraine called on other breweries worldwide to aid them in the fight to stop the invasion from Russia.

Ukraine Brewery Calls Other Breweries to Action Against Russia

The Pravda Brewery in Ukraine called other breweries to action in a video shared to its Instagram. The company hopes for others to show their support through a variety of means. They are encouraging others to share their recipes and graphic art. Ideally, those who see the video will share it with their favorite breweries and the word of mouth will carry it on.

“Brewing in Lviv now sounds like a non-priority,” the company’s website said. “The city is bracing for a fight. Alcohol is forbidden, and we once in a lifetime support it. But brewing now – like giving birth or a marriage – is hope. Beer takes several weeks to be ready. We hope we win by then.”

“As peaceful craft brewers, we want to return to the normal life ASAP and enjoy brewing and drinking,” Pravda added. “First we must kick the cockroaches out of our land.”

Pravda also invited supporters to join them online while they brew batches of its Victory Series brew. This event is slated to take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. Ukrainian Time, or 4 a.m. Eastern.

Nashville Brewery Supports Ukraine

Elsewhere, the call to action to help the Ukraine was answered. On Saturday night, Losers Bar and Grill, a country bar in Nashville typically favored by locals, held an event to collect money for the war effort in Ukraine.

Called the “We Stand with Ukraine” benefit, the Losers bar raised money for two organizations: Care, and World Central Kitchen. These both work alongside Ukrainians to provide relief through providing basic human necessities such as shelter and food.

Yuliia Romanchuk, whose family is still in the war-torn country, helped organize the event. It also included included t-shirt sales and an auction. Romanchuk said she wants to help her family and her people in any way she can.

“I feel so bad that I’m not with my family right now and I cannot support them,” she said.

She then added that the auction raised around $10,000, due in large part to the high-value items donated by the local community. For Romanchuk, it means a lot to see people caring about her native country.

She explained: “Just this morning I had so many people who were like, ‘Oh, I have more people who are willing to donate. Here’s the contact, Here’s the items they want to donate.’ That hit my heart really warm because I see that people care.”