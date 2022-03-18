Walmart Recalls 25,000 Bags of Popular Chips Due to Possible Contamination

If you’re planning on grocery shopping any time soon, it might be best to avoid one particular food item. Last month, Walmart issued recalls for their Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. The FDA found this particular brand of chip posed a potential health hazard to consumers. Reports state the Great Value brand tortilla chips potentially saw metal contamination.

According to Popculture, the FDA noted: “chips may contain a foreign material (metal).” The voluntary recall impacted 2,555 cases of chips. Each case, boasting 10 bags, means more than 25,000 bags of the Walmart brand chips are seeing recalls.

Impacted states include Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Outsiders who’ve come across this particular brand of chip recently should investigate the packaging in which the product came. The outlet reports recalled bags of Great Value white corn tortilla chips possess one of two lot codes: 112051## or 123051##. The bags also feature a Best Buy date of May 23rd, 2022. The recalled bags also present the UPC 78742-11853.

The FDA issued Class II recalls for the Walmart brand chips. Essentially, this means if the product becomes consumed, it “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Fortunately, the batch of chips never actually made it to the retailer’s shelves. So consumers shouldn’t need to worry too much. A Walmart spokesperson stated, “Impacted products were stopped at Distribution Centers and never shipped to stores.”

Listeria Concerns Result in Beef Jerky Recalls

Chips are hardly the only product to face FDA recalls at the moment. Amid Walmart’s recent situation, the FDA issued a recall for beef jerky products as a result of listeria concerns. More than 70 beef jerky products saw impact across the U.S.

Affected states span the nation. They include states along both coasts like New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and North Carolina, in addition to Texas in the central U.S. and California on the West Coast.

Health officials encouraged Outsiders that purchased beef jerky on February 23rd to dispose of the potentially contaminated meat. If you’re unsure at this point whether your beef jerky stores have been affected, officials stated at-risk products boast an establishment number that reads, “EST. 40269.”

Attached here, you’ll find the full list of beef jerky recalls. If you happened to secure one of the recalled products, FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) encouraged consumers to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

People who consumed the affected products should look for warning signs of listeria infection, which include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Most at-risk demographics include pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems.