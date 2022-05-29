World’s Largest Whiskey Bottle, ‘The Intrepid,’ Sells for Staggering $1.4 Million

The world’s largest bottle of whiskey, dubbed “The Intrepid,” just sold for well over one million dollars according to Lyon and Turnbull auction house. The bottle, which stands just a shade under six-feet tall, sold for a cool $1.4 million to an unnamed international collector.

The Guinness World Record bottle contains just over 82 gallons of whiskey or 311 liters. You would need to buy 444 standard bottles of whiskey to accumulate the same amount. In terms of drinks available, you could pour 5,287 two-ounce Old Fashions with The Intrepid alone.

The Intrepid contains 444 standard bottles, or 68.41 gallons, worth of whiskey. https://t.co/x7WLhgCsfr — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2022

The actual liquor inside is a 1989 Macallan single malt. The product spent 32 years maturing in oak casks at the company’s Scotland distillery before going to market in 2021. The auction house says the whiskey features a pale gold hue and tastes sweet with notes of apple.

Fah Mai, a Thailand-based investment company, and Rosewin Holdings, a London-based firm, which invests in whiskey and other spirits, collaborated for the once-in-a-lifetime effort. The project’s founder, Daniel Monk, said he was inspired by his father’s “passion for adventure,” especially exploration. Fittingly, the bottle’s art displays 11 explorers, including Ranulph Fiennes and Robin Knox-Johnston.

Sale of the World’s Largest Whiskey Bottle will benefit multiple charities

The Marie Curie and Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and other similar charities will benefit from the record sale. Funny enough, though the bottle is the biggest ever sold on market, it is not the most expensive. That honor goes to another Macallan, actually. In 2018, a 60-year-old bottle of Macallan sold for over $1.5 million, CNN reports.

Founded in 1884, the Macallan reigns as one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland. Bottles and casks of its whisky regularly accumulate and hold many of our world’s whiskey auction records. In April of this year, a cask of Macallan 1988 sold for a record $1.3 million at auction. Apparently, its rightful owner forgot it at the Scottish distillery’s warehouse after purchasing the cask, so they sold it.

In February, Macallan released a series of decanters full of rare 81-year-old single-malt whisky. The offering was the company’s oldest to date, with a suggested retail price of $125,000 per decanter. According to Macallan, their home country of Scotland is home to many of the world’s most well-known whisky distilleries in addition to their own. Non-Scottish major brands like Johnnie Walker, Ballantine’s, and Grant’s all have roots in the country, as well.

“We are all delighted with this result,” said Jon Land, Rosewin Holdings’ director of operations. “Over the past two and a half years, this giant bottle and everything it stands for has allowed us to gain exposure for exploration, following dreams, and general positivity in a challenging global climate. Thanks especially go to the 11 explorers; and we hope they have benefitted from being part of this bonkers project.”