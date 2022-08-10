Skillet S’mores on the Grill: A Gooey Twist on the Campfire Favorite

In honor of National S’mores Day on Aug. 10, we’re celebrating the campfire favorite with a gooey twist. While we love sitting around the campfire to create the chocolate-marshmallow-graham cracker confection, Skillet S’mores can be created year-round on the grill or in the oven.

So let’s get cooking. On today’s menu: Skillet S’mores on the Big Green Egg. If you don’t have an Egg, any grill or oven will work. Of course, if you’re looking for more Big Green Egg recipes from Outsider, check out our Best Damn Brisket, Spicy Spatchcock Chicken, Beef Short Ribs, Classic Cornbread, or Reverse-Seared Pork Chops.

Skillet S’Mores Ingredients

3 cups mini marshmallows

4-5 oz. chocolate (dark or milk)

graham crackers

1 pat butter

Four simple ingredients: butter, graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate.

Grease the inside of a cast iron skillet with 1 pat of butter (we’re using a small No. 3 Lodge cast iron skillet).

Layer the bottom of the skillet with chocolate (we’re using a mix of dark chocolate and milk chocolate). Add the mini marshmallows in a single layer on top of the chocolate. Arrange the graham crackers (as pictured) around the skillet.

(From left) After buttering the inside of the skillet, layer with chocolate, marshmallows, and arrange graham crackers on the outside.

Big Green Egg Setup

Lump charcoal

Fireproof gloves

Fill up your Egg (or grill) with lump charcoal and ignite. Wait for the Egg to get up to 350 degrees (usually takes about 15 minutes). Place the convEGGtor (indirect convection shield) on the Egg. Add the grate.

Place the cast skillet on the grate. Close the lid. Set temperature to 350 degrees. Remove the skillet after the marshmallows and chocolate melt (about 10 minutes).

If you are using a gas grill or charcoal grill, cook at 350 degrees indirectly. If you are preparing in the oven, bake at 350 degrees.

Skillet S’mores are ready after about 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

3-Step Skillet S’mores

Coat a cast iron skillet with butter. Layer the skillet with chocolate, marshmallows, and arrange graham crackers around the skillet. Cook in grill (indirectly) or oven at 350 degrees until chocolate and marshmallows melt (about 10 minutes).