How Two Women Became Hunters Through the R3 Adult Mentored Hunting Program

NWTF 2022: Hear from two women on how their personal journeys to become a hunter was shepherded by the R3 Adult Mentored Hunting Program.

Without the dedication of the R3 Adult Mentored Hunting Program and NWTF, hunting is far more at risk of becoming a dying sport, recreation, and way of life.

As R3’s seminar at NWTF 2022 in Nashville, TN demonstrated, the program aims to bring new hunters into the fold from all walks of life and cultural backgrounds. R3’s focus is on making sure the hunting population of America resembles the diversity of our country. Because without existing hunters stepping up to bring in anyone and everyone who holds an interest in hunting and conservation, hunting may very well become a thing of the past.

Despite a resurgence in outdoor activities through the COVID pandemic, hunter registration numbers are still experiencing a stark downward spiral. Which is exactly why we need programs like R3 now more than ever.

The program’s R3 acronym stands for: Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation of hunters and shooting sports participants. And during their NWTF 2022 seminar, R3 chose to help others learn this creed by example rather than rhetoric. The result was a fascinating – and eye-opening – look at how effective R3 is at helping non-hunters become hunters. Especially when it comes to minority groups in hunting.

Meet New Hunters: Morgan Morales, Wildlife Biologist, and Dianne Jordan, U.S Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Scientist

Dianne Jordan and Morgan Morales speaking as part of R3’s Adult Hunting Mentorship Program at NWTF 2022 in Nashville, TN, Gaylord Opryland Resort. Photo Credit: Jon D. B., Outsider.

Morgan Morales is a California native currently working on her PH.D concerning urban coyotes and foxes at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She’s a wildlife biologist by trade, but previous to the R3 program, Morgan had zero interaction with the hunting community. Her focus in both passion and education has always been conservation, and she’d never encountered the broad overlap between her field and hunting.

But once Morgan started her masters in wildlife at UWM, she was introduced to a group of hunters alongside an R3 coordinator specifically. And it changed her outlook forever.

Dianne Jordan is a geologist and environmental scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She’s always loved the outdoors, but hunting wasn’t something she grew up with. “It was always something I was interested in,” she says, “I didn’t have any experience with it, but I would always hear my fellow soldiers talking about it.”

This is what led Dianne to seek out the R3 mentorship program in Alabama where she resides. And learning how these two women broke into the hunting world is wildly eye-opening; as is their previous outlook on hunters prior to the R3 program.

How Hunters are Perceived by Women and Non-Hunters

“I can honestly say I didn’t have the best impression of hunting,” Morgan offers. “You see a lot of negative media around hunting. The stigma, I think, that people feel around it, is everywhere. And that was most of my interaction with hunting before I moved to Wisconsin.”

Positive interactions with hunters in her new state, however, drastically changed Morgan’s point of view. “Just having never met a hunter in person made them into someone who wasn’t really a person like me, if that makes sense. Positive personal interactions really helped to offset the negative media figures I had in my mind, I think,” she says.

As for Dianne, her perception before becoming involved with R3 hunters was the opposite. “My perception before I became involved was always rather positive,” Dianne adds. “I would listen to my fellow soldiers and co-workers talk about it, and I knew a lot of hunters personally. Over the years, my interest peaked as I became more aware myself. Especially through my interest in harvesting and knowing your food sources, and as conservation became more personally important to me.”

Dianne’s one concern, however, was “seeing any other women involved in hunting. I didn’t see women involved in hunting at all, really. So I was really concerned if my own interest was going to be an okay thing.”

Dianne: ‘Who do I go to to learn how to hunt?’

The biggest hurdle for Dianne, then, was “Who do I go to to learn how to hunt?”

“I didn’t know someone on a personal enough level to ask them to go hunting with them,” Dianne continues. “So I didn’t have a teacher to figure out how to do this with. Do I read a book? That’s what you do with other things, right?”

As for what finally broke that barrier, she gives a one-word answer: “Google. Once I started typing in ‘How to learn how to hunt,’ and ‘Where to learn how to hunt,’ the R3 Adult Hunting Mentorship Program in Alabama came up. And that’s what led me to R3.”

On Morgan’s end, “Aside from the initial learning curve you have to climb, finances were a little difficult since I had just moved to Wisconsin to become a grad student,” she says. “So I was kind of hesitant to put out a couple of hundred dollars into something I wasn’t sure I was going to enjoy.”

But aside from that, wildlife biologist Morgan says her “personal biggest hurdle was trying to figure out if I could kill an animal. I really wasn’t sure how I was going to react during or after. I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a happy moment, or – and this is sort of embarrassing – but I thought I might also dissolve into tears.”

Morgan: ‘My personal biggest hurdle was trying to figure out if I could kill an animal’

To work through this very valid (and common) mindset, Morgan had a long, thorough conversation with a friend who grew up as a hunter about taking an animals life. “So I came to terms with it through talking with him,” she continues.

(Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

As a person deeply connected to wildlife, however, Morgan’s focus as a hunter is on sensible, clean kills only. “It certainly affects my shot placement and the shots I’m willing to take. I’m very, very picky about shots I will take on an animal, because of that.”

Morgan is far from alone in this dilemma. At its core – and when executed correctly – hunting is conservation. The two are one and the same. And as R3’s program leaders state during their seminar, Morgan’s hesitancy is the number one concern for hundreds of individuals interested in hunting.

Taking the life of an animals is not a light decision to make, which is why the R3 Adult Mentored Hunting Program focuses heavily on building the proper knowledge and skills for clean kills in new hunters. And insight from those who’ve completed the program is paramount in showing others they can do the same: men and women alike.

To learn more about the R3 Adult Mentored Hunting Programs in your state, visit their official website here. Outsider extends a huge thanks to NWTF 2022 and R3 staff alongside Morgan Morales and Dianne Jordan for sharing their stories.