2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon: Everything to Know About the Annual Race

Following two years of cancellations and delays, the St. Jude’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon is returning to its normal April schedule. On April 23-24, the annual marathon, half marathon, and 5K runs are back, and the event is rewarding runners who participated last year.

Previously known as the Country Music Marathon, the annual races have been held in Nashville, Tennessee since 2000. Along with a return to the event’s usual April dates, live musical performances are returning this year as well. After canceling the 2020 race due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and having to reschedule 2021’s April event to November, things are finally getting back to normal in 2022.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon is occurring only five months after their previous event last year. That’s a first in the event’s more than 20-year history. Most training programs for marathon runners take about five to six months for peak conditioning. It’s cutting it close this year, so event organizers are recognizing those that ran in November and are already returning to run once again. Marathon organizers created the “encore medal,” which is a special edition medal to be given out only to those who have participated in both November and this April’s events.

The Nashville marathon’s registration numbers show that numerous runners from November’s event are returning. As of now, more than 17,000 runners are expected to participate in 2022. In November, around 12,000 runners participated, but upwards of 25,000 runners have previously run in the April event. Organizers fully anticipate getting back to 25,000 plus participants in the future.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon Route Changes for 2022

Compared to November’s race, the 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon has made some adjustments to the course. The event has removed the greenway portion of the race located in Shelby Bottoms. As an alternate, race organizers added a new part of the course that’s located in North Nashville.

In addition, race organizers are moving the finish line back to South First Street. For the 2021 race, the event shifted the finish line to the East side of Nissan Stadium at Interstate Drive and Russell Street. Runners will now once again have great views of the Nashville skyline as they finish the marathon.

Another welcomed change to the event is the return of concerts at the marathon. Last year, the race did not schedule any live performances due to the ongoing pandemic. However, concerts are back for 2022 with multiple performances taking place in parking lot H at Nissan Stadium. Altogether there will be a total of 20 band stages set up across the racecourse for the weekend. This year’s headliner is the British rock band The Struts. The marathon will also have plenty of other activities available along with food, drinks, and games for children.

Race Day Entertainment Schedule – Saturday, April 23 (Nissan Stadium Lot H)

Chris Shrader + Band : 7:00am – 9:00am

: 7:00am – 9:00am The Struts : 11:00am-12:00pm

: 11:00am-12:00pm Matt Jordan + Band: 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Further Marathon Details and How to Register for the Event

For those that are interested in participating, you still have a few days left to sign up for the 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon. Runners have seven race options of various lengths to choose from over the 2-day weekend event. On Saturday, runners can participate in either the full marathon, half marathon, 6.15-mile race, or 5k race. On Sunday, you have the option to run the 1-mile race, a Kids Rock race, or the Doggie Dash race.

Saturday, April 23 Marathon – $135

– $135 Half Marathon – $129

– $129 6.15-Mile Race – $119

– $119 $5k Race – $59 Sunday, April 24 1-Mile Race – $25

– $25 Kids Rock Race – $20

– $20 Doggie Dash Race – $20

Registration for the 2022 Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon closes at midnight on Sunday, April 17. You can register or get more information about the upcoming event at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series’ official website.