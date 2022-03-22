FGL House on Broadway: What to Know About Florida Georgia Line’s Nashville Bar

Country music superstar duo Florida Georgia Line lent their names to an off-Broadway bar called FGL House almost five years ago to the day, and Nashville would never be the same.

The heart of Music City is now lined with multi-story restaurant and bar complexes named for country music royalty; but in 2017, the idea was still new to Nashville. But the multi-platinum duo of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard saw potential in the burgeoning tourist destination, opening a massive 22,000 sq.-ft. venue on 3rd Avenue South named after their band in June of that year.

“It was something BK and I always thought would be neat, whether it was a bar or a restaurant — we’ve talked about opening a coffee shop before,” Hubbard told PEOPLE Magazine that spring. “We have a knack for food and beverage; taking care of our friends and our people.”

FGL House offers four stories of country-based entertainment, from a ground-floor restaurant to a rooftop bar with views of the legendary Nashville skyline. A second-story balcony with its own bar and additional table seating overlooks the first-floor stage where up-and-coming artists play cover tunes for the dine-in audience; while a basement-level lounge features a vintage vibe.

According to their website, FGL House boasts “a world-class kitchen which fuses unique Southern style cuisine with California flair, and bars on each floor that serve local craft beers and deliciously mixed cocktails — many featuring FGL’s own Old Camp Whiskey.”

FGL House Location : 120 3rd Avenue South, Nashville, Tenn., 37201

: 120 3rd Avenue South, Nashville, Tenn., 37201 Hours : Monday – Friday 11AM-3AM, Saturday – Sunday 10AM-3AM

: Monday – Friday 11AM-3AM, Saturday – Sunday 10AM-3AM Website : www.fglhouse.com

: www.fglhouse.com Socials: Instagram | Twitter Parking Near 3rd Avenue Lot : 110 4th Ave South

: 110 4th Ave South 333 Commerce : 128 4th Ave North

: 128 4th Ave North SunTrust Plaza : 120 5th Ave North

: 120 5th Ave North Walk of Fame Park Garage: 161 4th Ave South

Some of the fare includes gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, shrimp & grits, and fish tacos — not to mention the exact same salads that the band’s personal chef prepares for them on the road.

Moving North to the heartbeat of the party, the third-floor indoor/outdoor rooftop level features an “all-day and all-night” party known as the Cruise Rooftop (named after their hit song, of course). On the roof, guests can dance the night away on a huge dance floor facing a stage that has already hosted its share of talented performers, including a young Morgan Wallen in 2018.

The FGL House website also emphasizes the “massive, awe-inspiring video wall” on the Cruise Rooftop which showcases the “hottest video content from Florida Georgia Line,” other country stars, and sporting events.

“It’s a place you really want to take in and then check out every detail,” Kelley said in 2017. “Around every corner there’s something different, a different vibe, then a different feeling. We’ve got different pictures, local art work, graffiti, it’s a really cool place. We really do believe, like with our whiskey and our songs, you’ll really get to know us even more. Because we want our fans to feel like we’re saying, ‘Welcome to our house, this is literally how we roll.’”