Garth Brook’s Nashville Bar on Broadway Name Revealed: See First Photos

After months of speculation dating back to last Christmas, superstar country music artist Garth Brooks finalized a name for his upcoming Nashville honky-tonk bar. On Wednesday, April 14, Brooks announced on social media plans to name his new bar after his most famous drinking song, “Friends in Low Places.”

The 411 on ‘Friends in Low Places’

The bar will replace Downtown Sporting Club, which replaced legendary dive bar Paradise Park before it

Friends in Low Places will feature a merch store in addition to the bar

The store is scheduled to open this week ahead of his concerts at Nissan Stadium

Garth Brooks is the latest in a very long line of current and former country music acts to lend his name to a multi-story “bar complex” on Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway. While honky-tonks of old typically featured a crowded room or two and a stage for up-and-coming crooners to earn their stripes, these new bars completely revolutionized live country music entertainment. Most of them feature multiple floors with varying themes, rooftop patios, televisions everywhere, and different bands playing on each floor. Nashville may have begun as Music City, but it has recently become Music Entertainment City.

Have any of my Friends in Low Places hanging out on Broadway seen this yet?! Nashville, I CAN’T WAIT for this weekend! love, g#FILPonBROADWAY pic.twitter.com/LZkVc5bL3H — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) April 14, 2022

Brooks and his well-connected partners, Max and Benjamin Goldberg of Strategic Hospitality, technically haven’t released any info about the bar until Brooks’ post today. However, construction crews recently hung lettering on a scrim visible through windows, tipping off the public to the owners’ not-so-secret plans.

Currently, crews are working to open a front-facing retail and merchandise store for fans to get a taste of what’s to come in the coming months. The store is scheduled to open this week ahead of Brooks’ two stadium shows at Nissan stadium across the river.

The three-story, 40,000+ square foot venue will replace Downtown Sporting Club. It will reportedly use the same neon sign, which owners have refurbished and will remount in a few months. Some Nashville insiders expect the new venue to incorporate Garth Brooks’ wife Trisha Yearwood into the bar concept, as well.

Retail store opens tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/vOk6tGBsaJ — Buddy Iahn (@buddyiahn) April 14, 2022

Garth Brooks has planned the Nashville ‘dive bar’ for years, even if he was careful not to give anything away

Brooks made sure to specify his vision last year in a statement that touched on his upcoming tour and his new bar and restaurant. He hopes the venue “encourages love and kindness … in the home of country music.”

He continued: “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country.”

Nashville real estate records show that Brooks and his investors purchased the building for a staggering $48 million in 2021. The property last sold in 2017 for a cool $27 million, meaning it nearly doubled in value in just under five years.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music. He has been so meaningful to our city,” Strategic Hospitality said in a statement last year. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Though the country music icon refused to confirm the project as it unfolded in earlier development stages, he also couldn’t contain his obvious excitement.

“Things you probably shouldn’t say,” he admitted. “I’m gonna say, if you’re betting, kinda bet toward it happening because it’s just something coming in the future. But it’s gonna be done the way we do it.

“It’s coming in probably the next two years, three years. Because when you talk about Broadway, it’s the friends in low places right there. It’s the perfect place.”