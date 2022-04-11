Nashville Staple Joey’s House of Pizza Closing After 23 Years

Outsiders, this is awful news. Just as we listed them in our best of Nashville, Joey’s House of Pizza is closing. As the staff writer that wrote about Joey’s in our piece on the best pizza in Nashville, it hurts to see the Elm Hill Pike business close. No more double crust with “Bada-Bing-Bada-Boom” and no more cannolis.

23 faithful years in the Music City and now the end of an era is here. For locals and visitors to the city, this is a tough hit. The restaurant put out a message to their customers announcing the news. It is never fun to see a local establishment close its doors for good. However, all good things must come to an end.

“Dear Wonderful Customers,

There is not an adequate way to express our gratefulness toward each and every one of you. Since 1999, you all have become a huge part of our lives. You are so special to us. It has been our family’s great honor serving you and your family for almost three decades. We are closing our current restaurant, however, we are remaining in the hospitality business.

“We absolutely love serving our community! Please, stay tuned for our next venture! Periodically, visit our website joeyshouseofpizza.com and keep an eye out for the limited edition Joey’s T-shirts. Thank you for your years of loyalty, support, and business! We always look forward to hearing from you!”

So, it seems that the owners are going to have something new coming. Perhaps a Joey’s food truck? We can only hope that whatever the next venture is is just as delicious, cheesy, and good as what Joey’s House of Pizza was. With Joey’s Pizza closing, Nashville is without one of its best. However, there are other good picks.

Joey’s Pizza Closing in Nashville But Outsider Has You Covered

Alright, folks, this is a time to get serious. One of Nashville’s best pizza places is closing its doors. A lot of folks just lost their favorite place to grab a slice, and some will have to live their life knowing they never experienced it. That’s the way it goes sometimes, sorry. But, thankfully, that’s why Outsider made a list of the best places to get a piece of some great pizza.

So, you want a place that has a crazy amount of variety? Check out Two Boots. Do you want to have an authentic Italian pizza that makes you feel like you are in the streets of Rome or Naples with a Neapolitan pie? Well, look no further than DeSano Pizzeria.

But, look. There’s only one place you gotta go if you want a full, all-around good experience. Great pizza, atmosphere, and you won’t regret exploring the menu for some other tasty and carb-filled treats. Five Points Pizza is the place to go, plain and simple. This will settle your New York-style cravings if you’re a Joey’s regular, and there are going to be things for you to explore and try out regardless of where you usually go.

RIP Joey’s House of Pizza. Thank goodness there are some other wonderful options throughout Nashville. Of course, you can always make your own. Let Outsider’s Jim Casey show you exactly how.