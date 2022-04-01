Things to do in Nashville this Weekend, April 1: Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, Plenty of Concerts, & Much More

by Chris Haney
Whether you live in Nashville or are visiting Music City over the next few days, we’ve curated a list of events to keep you busy while you’re making the most of your weekend. As always in Nashville, we’ve got plenty of upcoming concerts for music fans to take in. If you’re looking for other ideas though, there’s still tons of options in town for you as well.

There’s an annual songwriters festival going on throughout the city this week. We’ve got multiple springtime events including farmer’s and flea markets available to attend. There’s an event for whiskey lovers, an event for foodies led by a Top Chef champion, and much more this weekend in Music City.

Weather Forecast

For those in the Nashville area this weekend, you’ll have great weather for almost any event you plan on attending. As of Thursday afternoon, the forecast is calling for mostly clear skies throughout the weekend with some cloudy weather mixed in. However, no rain or thunderstorms seem to be in sight. Bring a light jacket or sweatshirt along and you should be good to go.

Friday, April 1Saturday, April 2Sunday, April 3
Partly Cloudy
59° High, 36° Low		Clouds in AM, Sunny PM
 65° High, 43° Low		Sunny
67° High, 44° Low
per weather.com on 3/31, 5pm CT

Concerts

Friday, April 1

Sawyer Brown, Kristian Bush, Gary Mule Deer, Hannah Ellis, and More
Location: Grand Ole Opry
7 PM
Grand Ole Opry Tickets
Bright Eyes
 Location: Ryman Auditorium
8 PM
Bright Eyes Tickets
Emily Hackett w/ Olivia Barton
Location: The Basement East
7 PM
Emily Hackett Tickets
Suzanne Santo w/ The Sea  
 Location: City Winery Nashville
8 PM
Suzanne Santa Tickets
Naked Giants
Location: The High Watt
8 PM
Naked Giants Tickets
Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center
7 PM
Symphony Tickets

Saturday, April 2

Gary Mule Deer, Tommy Emmanuel, Morgan Wade, and More 
 Location: Grand Ole Opry
7 PM
Grand Ole Opry Tickets

Daniel Rossen 
 Location: Exit/In
8 PM
Daniel Rossen Tickets

Tia Sillers 
Location: City Winery Nashville
8 PM
Tia Sillers Tickets

Bully w/ Bleary
Location: Mercy Lounge
8 PM
Bully Tickets

Pat McLaughlin Band featuring Kenny Greenberg, Michael Rhodes & Greg Morrow
 Location: 3rd and Lindsley
8 PM
Tickets

Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
 Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center
7 PM
Symphony Tickets

Sunday, April 3

Festivals, Exhibits, & Other Events

Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival (30th Anniversary)

  • Description: Annual festival that includes hundreds of musicians celebrating the songwriting community.
  • Date, Time: Tuesday, March 29 – Saturday, April 2 (Begins at 6pm each day)
  • Location: 9 venues across Nashville
  • Tickets

Whiskey Warmer in Franklin

  • Description: Whiskey tasting event that includes samples, a bluegrass concert, and local food trucks.
  • Date, Time: Saturday, April 2 (6pm – 9pm)
  • Location: Westhaven Residents Club in Franklin, TN
  • Tickets

Yolan Welcomes ‘Top Chef’ Joe Flamm

  • Description: Yolan Nashville is welcoming winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15 for a seven-course collaboration dinner.
  • Date, Time: Sunday, April 3 (5pm – 10pm)
  • Location: Yolan Nashville
  • Tickets

Cheekwood in Bloom

  • Description: An annual experience that features beautiful flowers, tours, events, and music each spring.
  • Date, Time: Saturday, March 12 – Sunday, April 10 (9am – 7pm)
  • Location: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
  • Tickets

Gaylord Opryland’s Once Upon a Spring

  • Description: Family-friendly event that features vibrant flowers throughout the resort, spring-themed boat rides, and more.
  • Date, Time: Every weekend from Saturday, March 5 to Sunday, May 8 (Time varies according to activity)
  • Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort
  • Tickets

East Nashville Night Market

  • Description: Monthly market and event that features local vendors, photo ops, food trucks, and more.
  • Date, Time: First Friday of each month – Friday, April 1 (5 pm – 9 pm)
  • Location: 400 Davidson Street in East Nashville
  • Tickets: FREE admission and parking

Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market

  • Description: Weekly event with up to 10 food trucks, live music, 70+ picnic tables, and shopping.
  • Date, Time: Every Saturday – Saturday, April 2 (11am – 4pm)
  • Location: The Marketplace in East Nashville
  • Tickets: FREE admission and parking
