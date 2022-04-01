Things to do in Nashville this Weekend, April 1: Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, Plenty of Concerts, & Much More

Whether you live in Nashville or are visiting Music City over the next few days, we’ve curated a list of events to keep you busy while you’re making the most of your weekend. As always in Nashville, we’ve got plenty of upcoming concerts for music fans to take in. If you’re looking for other ideas though, there’s still tons of options in town for you as well.

There’s an annual songwriters festival going on throughout the city this week. We’ve got multiple springtime events including farmer’s and flea markets available to attend. There’s an event for whiskey lovers, an event for foodies led by a Top Chef champion, and much more this weekend in Music City.

Weather Forecast

For those in the Nashville area this weekend, you’ll have great weather for almost any event you plan on attending. As of Thursday afternoon, the forecast is calling for mostly clear skies throughout the weekend with some cloudy weather mixed in. However, no rain or thunderstorms seem to be in sight. Bring a light jacket or sweatshirt along and you should be good to go.

Friday, April 1 Saturday, April 2 Sunday, April 3 Partly Cloudy

59° High, 36° Low Clouds in AM, Sunny PM

65° High, 43° Low Sunny

67° High, 44° Low per weather.com on 3/31, 5pm CT

Concerts

Friday, April 1

Sawyer Brown, Kristian Bush, Gary Mule Deer, Hannah Ellis, and More

Location: Grand Ole Opry

7 PM

Grand Ole Opry Tickets

Bright Eyes

Location: Ryman Auditorium

8 PM

Bright Eyes Tickets

Emily Hackett w/ Olivia Barton

Location: The Basement East

7 PM

Emily Hackett Tickets

Suzanne Santo w/ The Sea

Location: City Winery Nashville

8 PM

Suzanne Santa Tickets

Naked Giants

Location: The High Watt

8 PM

Naked Giants Tickets

Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center

7 PM

Symphony Tickets

Saturday, April 2

Gary Mule Deer, Tommy Emmanuel, Morgan Wade, and More

Location: Grand Ole Opry

7 PM

Grand Ole Opry Tickets

Daniel Rossen

Location: Exit/In

8 PM

Daniel Rossen Tickets

Tia Sillers

Location: City Winery Nashville

8 PM

Tia Sillers Tickets

Bully w/ Bleary

Location: Mercy Lounge

8 PM

Bully Tickets

Pat McLaughlin Band featuring Kenny Greenberg, Michael Rhodes & Greg Morrow

Location: 3rd and Lindsley

8 PM

Tickets

Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center

7 PM

Symphony Tickets

Sunday, April 3

Daryl Hall [of Hall & Oates] with special guest Todd Rundgren

Location: Ryman Auditorium

7:30 PM

Daryl Hall Tickets

Location: Ryman Auditorium 7:30 PM Lorde

Location: Opry House

7:30 PM

Lorde Tickets

Aaron Lewis [of Staind] – The Acoustic Tour

Location: The Caverns

6 PM

Aaron Lewis Tickets

The Cactus Blossoms

Location: 3rd and Lindsley

8 PM

The Cactus Blossoms Tckets

Nick Waterhouse with McKinley James

Location: City Winery Nashville

8 PM

City Winery Tickets

Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center

2 PM

Symphony Tickets

Festivals, Exhibits, & Other Events

Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival (30th Anniversary)

Description : Annual festival that includes hundreds of musicians celebrating the songwriting community.

: Annual festival that includes hundreds of musicians celebrating the songwriting community. Date, Time : Tuesday, March 29 – Saturday, April 2 (Begins at 6pm each day)

: Tuesday, March 29 – Saturday, April 2 (Begins at 6pm each day) Location : 9 venues across Nashville

: 9 venues across Nashville Tickets

Whiskey Warmer in Franklin

Description : Whiskey tasting event that includes samples, a bluegrass concert, and local food trucks.

: Whiskey tasting event that includes samples, a bluegrass concert, and local food trucks. Date, Time : Saturday, April 2 (6pm – 9pm)

: Saturday, April 2 (6pm – 9pm) Location : Westhaven Residents Club in Franklin, TN

: Westhaven Residents Club in Franklin, TN Tickets

Yolan Welcomes ‘Top Chef’ Joe Flamm

Description : Yolan Nashville is welcoming winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15 for a seven-course collaboration dinner.

: Yolan Nashville is welcoming winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15 for a seven-course collaboration dinner. Date, Time : Sunday, April 3 (5pm – 10pm)

: Sunday, April 3 (5pm – 10pm) Location : Yolan Nashville

: Yolan Nashville Tickets

Cheekwood in Bloom

Description : An annual experience that features beautiful flowers, tours, events, and music each spring.

: An annual experience that features beautiful flowers, tours, events, and music each spring. Date, Time : Saturday, March 12 – Sunday, April 10 (9am – 7pm)

: Saturday, March 12 – Sunday, April 10 (9am – 7pm) Locat i on : Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Tickets

Gaylord Opryland’s Once Upon a Spring

Description : Family-friendly event that features vibrant flowers throughout the resort, spring-themed boat rides, and more.

: Family-friendly event that features vibrant flowers throughout the resort, spring-themed boat rides, and more. Date, Time : Every weekend from Saturday, March 5 to Sunday, May 8 (Time varies according to activity)

: Every weekend from Saturday, March 5 to Sunday, May 8 (Time varies according to activity) Location : Gaylord Opryland Resort

: Gaylord Opryland Resort Tickets

East Nashville Night Market

Description : Monthly market and event that features local vendors, photo ops, food trucks, and more.

: Monthly market and event that features local vendors, photo ops, food trucks, and more. Date, Time : First Friday of each month – Friday, April 1 (5 pm – 9 pm)

: First Friday of each month – Friday, April 1 (5 pm – 9 pm) Location : 400 Davidson Street in East Nashville

: 400 Davidson Street in East Nashville Tickets: FREE admission and parking

Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market