Things to do in Nashville this Weekend, April 1: Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, Plenty of Concerts, & Much More

Whether you live in Nashville or are visiting Music City over the next few days, we’ve curated a list of events to keep you busy while you’re making the most of your weekend. As always in Nashville, we’ve got plenty of upcoming concerts for music fans to take in. If you’re looking for other ideas though, there’s still tons of options in town for you as well.
There’s an annual songwriters festival going on throughout the city this week. We’ve got multiple springtime events including farmer’s and flea markets available to attend. There’s an event for whiskey lovers, an event for foodies led by a Top Chef champion, and much more this weekend in Music City.
Weather Forecast
For those in the Nashville area this weekend, you’ll have great weather for almost any event you plan on attending. As of Thursday afternoon, the forecast is calling for mostly clear skies throughout the weekend with some cloudy weather mixed in. However, no rain or thunderstorms seem to be in sight. Bring a light jacket or sweatshirt along and you should be good to go.
|Friday, April 1
|Saturday, April 2
|Sunday, April 3
|Partly Cloudy
59° High, 36° Low
|Clouds in AM, Sunny PM
65° High, 43° Low
|Sunny
67° High, 44° Low
Concerts
Friday, April 1
Sawyer Brown, Kristian Bush, Gary Mule Deer, Hannah Ellis, and More
Location: Grand Ole Opry
7 PM
Grand Ole Opry Tickets
Bright Eyes
Location: Ryman Auditorium
8 PM
Bright Eyes Tickets
Emily Hackett w/ Olivia Barton
Location: The Basement East
7 PM
Emily Hackett Tickets
Suzanne Santo w/ The Sea
Location: City Winery Nashville
8 PM
Suzanne Santa Tickets
Naked Giants
Location: The High Watt
8 PM
Naked Giants Tickets
Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center
7 PM
Symphony Tickets
Saturday, April 2
Gary Mule Deer, Tommy Emmanuel, Morgan Wade, and More
Location: Grand Ole Opry
7 PM
Grand Ole Opry Tickets
Daniel Rossen
Location: Exit/In
8 PM
Daniel Rossen Tickets
Tia Sillers
Location: City Winery Nashville
8 PM
Tia Sillers Tickets
Bully w/ Bleary
Location: Mercy Lounge
8 PM
Bully Tickets
Pat McLaughlin Band featuring Kenny Greenberg, Michael Rhodes & Greg Morrow
Location: 3rd and Lindsley
8 PM
Tickets
Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center
7 PM
Symphony Tickets
Sunday, April 3
- Daryl Hall [of Hall & Oates] with special guest Todd Rundgren
Location: Ryman Auditorium
7:30 PM
Daryl Hall Tickets
- Lorde
Location: Opry House
7:30 PM
Lorde Tickets
- Aaron Lewis [of Staind] – The Acoustic Tour
Location: The Caverns
6 PM
Aaron Lewis Tickets
- The Cactus Blossoms
Location: 3rd and Lindsley
8 PM
The Cactus Blossoms Tckets
- Nick Waterhouse with McKinley James
Location: City Winery Nashville
8 PM
City Winery Tickets
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert with the Nashville Symphony
Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center
2 PM
Symphony Tickets
Festivals, Exhibits, & Other Events
Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival (30th Anniversary)
- Description: Annual festival that includes hundreds of musicians celebrating the songwriting community.
- Date, Time: Tuesday, March 29 – Saturday, April 2 (Begins at 6pm each day)
- Location: 9 venues across Nashville
- Tickets
Whiskey Warmer in Franklin
- Description: Whiskey tasting event that includes samples, a bluegrass concert, and local food trucks.
- Date, Time: Saturday, April 2 (6pm – 9pm)
- Location: Westhaven Residents Club in Franklin, TN
- Tickets
Yolan Welcomes ‘Top Chef’ Joe Flamm
- Description: Yolan Nashville is welcoming winner of Bravo’s Top Chef Season 15 for a seven-course collaboration dinner.
- Date, Time: Sunday, April 3 (5pm – 10pm)
- Location: Yolan Nashville
- Tickets
Cheekwood in Bloom
- Description: An annual experience that features beautiful flowers, tours, events, and music each spring.
- Date, Time: Saturday, March 12 – Sunday, April 10 (9am – 7pm)
- Location: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
- Tickets
Gaylord Opryland’s Once Upon a Spring
- Description: Family-friendly event that features vibrant flowers throughout the resort, spring-themed boat rides, and more.
- Date, Time: Every weekend from Saturday, March 5 to Sunday, May 8 (Time varies according to activity)
- Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort
- Tickets
East Nashville Night Market
- Description: Monthly market and event that features local vendors, photo ops, food trucks, and more.
- Date, Time: First Friday of each month – Friday, April 1 (5 pm – 9 pm)
- Location: 400 Davidson Street in East Nashville
- Tickets: FREE admission and parking
Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market
- Description: Weekly event with up to 10 food trucks, live music, 70+ picnic tables, and shopping.
- Date, Time: Every Saturday – Saturday, April 2 (11am – 4pm)
- Location: The Marketplace in East Nashville
- Tickets: FREE admission and parking