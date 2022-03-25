What to Do in Nashville This Weekend: Weather, Concerts, Events

As one of the most iconic and beloved cities in the United States, there’s always something fun, new, and exciting going on in Music City. And luckily for you, Outsider has the DL on all of the weekend events, concerts, and even the Nashville weather report. Check it out.

What’s Happening in Nashville?

While we welcomed spring just a few days ago, it doesn’t appear as though things are going to be extremely springy this weekend. So if you’re planning a visit to Opryland or Music Row, then you might want to pack a few extra layers for the road.

What began as a sunny Thursday, with Nashville enjoying temperatures in the 60s, is likely going to fade as we move into Friday. Current weather reports show that Thursday night will plummet into the low 40s, with clouds rolling in overnight.

Fortunately, we don’t kick off our weekend until Friday when we punch out, which gives us a little time to provide you with the latest happenings and share the scoop on our favorite destinations.

Concerts:

Russell Dickerson – Ryman Auditorium – 3/25

Buddy Guy – Ryman Auditorium – 3/26

Mount Westmore with Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube & Too Short & E-40 – Bridgestone Arena – 3/26

When Instruments Roamed the Earth with the Nashville Symphony – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – 3/26

Stewart Copeland – Schermerhorn Symphony Center – 3/24-26

Casting Crowns – Grand Ole Opry House – 3/27

Friday:

Unfortunately, it’s likely the clouds plan to hang around throughout the day Friday before slowly giving way overnight. Though we’ll at least get to embrace temperatures near the 60s, with a high likely reaching 58.

As such, we’re itching for something to do and if you’re a country music fan, then we’ve got just the thing for you.

Friday night will see rising country star and “Home Sweet” singer Russell Dickerson performing at the iconic Ryman Auditorium. While the Ryman is a destination site in itself, what better time to visit than when one of our favorite country stars is performing?

For Outsider families looking to get outside, we recommend checking out Spring It On at Gaylord Opryland Resort. There, you can navigate an itinerary of seasonal events and activities, all while embracing the beauty and excitement of our favorite town.

Saturday:

Saturday promises to be a little more pleasant, making for a good day spent exploring Cheekwood in Bloom in the city’s Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

After a dreary day full of clouds, it seems the sun will shine on Music City on Saturday, though with increased winds and a high of just 54 degrees, you might not want to pack away that Carhartt just yet. Especially as the Weather Channel reports increased wind gusts are likely. That said, perhaps it might also be a good day spent inside at some of Nashville’s most iconic landmarks, like Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge.

If you did happen to pack away your Carhartt for the season and you plan to be out and about in Nashville on Saturday night, then I suggest you stop off at one of the city’s numerous gift shops to snag a stylish (and warm) souvenir.

While the early half of the weekend saw overnight temperatures in the 40s, Saturday night’s looking pretty chilly, with a scattered frost possible. Temperatures could potentially drop as low as 30 degrees.

Sunday:

Fortunately, Sunday’s shaping up to be a pretty nice day too, with the sun promising to thaw the cold Heart of the Night (I see you Eric Church fans). And perhaps he’ll see you too if you plan to visit Nashville this weekend.

After a weekend full of exploring one of America’s most iconic cities—strolling through the Country Music Hall of Fame, perusing L & L Market, and potentially spotting one of Nashville’s iconic spirits on a ghost tour—you might just be looking for a quiet place to hole up, have a drink, and listen to some local music.

If that’s the case, then we located a couple of hidden bars just for you.

If you head two blocks from Lower Broadway, then you might just stumble into (then out of) a classic little hole in the wall called Alley Taps. Tucked away in Printers Alley, the little bar is bursting with Nashville ambiance and practically begging you to hang around. Grab a friend, grab a drink, and hang out for some live music.

Another little find we thought you might like is called Attaboy. Located in East Nashville, the hidden gem has no menu. Instead, staff casually supply guests with drinks specially created for them. And if that doesn’t sound like a top-notch Outsider pick, then I’m not sure what does.