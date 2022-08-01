Outsider Coffee: How to Make the Best Cowboy Coffee in Minutes

Drinking a cup of cowboy coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Part of that experience is being outdoors. The other part, it’s just a damn good cup of coffee.

Simply put, cowboy coffee is made over an open flame (on the trail, at a campsite, or on your grill when your home’s electricity goes out). While there are multiple methods for making cowboy coffee (some involving salt, eggshells, or a sock—yes, a sock), today I’m going to show you the best—and easiest—method for making a fantastic cup of cowboy coffee with three simple ingredients (and no socks): boiling water, cold water, and coffee.

And fortunately, Outsider just released a brand-new line of coffee, including a Dark Roast (Honduras/Colombia Fine Blend), Light Roast (Papua New Guinea), and Decaf (Colombia). All Outsider Coffee is labeled Fair Trade/Organic and roasted in Tennessee.

Click the link to pick out your bag of Outsider Coffee.

Now, I’m going to show you how to make the best damn cup of cowboy coffee this side of the Rio Grande.

Ingredients

2 heaping tsp. ground coffee (we’re using Outsider Dark Roast)

8 oz. boiling water

3 tsp. ice-cold water

Directions

Bring 8 oz. of water to a boil. I’m using the Lodge Sportsman’s Pro Cast Iron Grill as a heat source. Any open flame will suffice for this method of cowboy coffee, including a campfire, charcoal grill, propane grill, Sterno flame, or candle.

If you can boil water, you can make cowboy coffee.

While the water is boiling, put 2 heaping tsp. ground coffee into a cup. Remove the boiling water from the heat source and let rest exactly 30 seconds. The boiling water will decrease in temperature from 212 degrees F to around 200 degree F, an optimal temperature for brewing coffee.

Pour the hot water into the coffee cup, and stir. Let the coffee steep for two minutes. Stir again, and wait two more minutes. The majority of the coffee grounds will sink to the bottom of the cup, while some will float to the top.

Pour hot water into the coffee cup, and stir. Let the coffee steep for two minutes. Stir again, and wait two more minutes.

Now, add 3 tsp. of ice-cold water to the coffee by gently pouring it over the top surface area of the hot coffee. Since the cold water is more dense, it will sink to the bottom of the cup, taking with it any floating grounds of coffee. You can simply sip the coffee from the original cup, while the grounds remain at the bottom. Or slowly pour most of the coffee into a new cup (the grounds will remain at the bottom of the original cup).

Enjoy your cowboy cooking masterpiece.

Recommendations

