Outsider Cowboy Cooking: Wood Fired Pizza

You don’t need an overpriced pizza oven to make delicious wood fired pizza. You need fire . . . and a little patience. One of the great things about making wood fired pizza over the campfire (especially if you have kids) is that you can create personal-sized pizzas so everyone can choose their own toppings.

Today, we’re making four 10-inch pizzas: two with double pepperoni, and two with Canadian bacon, pineapple, and jalapenos. But feel free to top your pie with whatever you please. In addition, you can make these pizzas in a grill (charcoal or gas) or in the oven. But I love making the pizzas over a wood fire so they can absorb all that smoky goodness, even when baking on a griddle or pizza stone.

Ingredients

2 lbs. pizza dough (makes four 10-inch pizzas)

14 oz. pizza sauce

16 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese

6 oz. pepperoni

6 oz. Canadian bacon

8 oz. pineapple chunks

2 fresh jalapenos

olive oil

cornmeal (for dusting cutting board)

Pizza is not a trend, it’s a way of life.

Prep Work

Separate your dough into four balls, about 1/2-pound each. Dust your cutting board with cornmeal. Pat flat with your hands, then roll out the dough with a roller (about 10 inches).

Pour your pizza sauce into a pot. Place over fire. Place a griddle (or pizza stone) over the fire and coat with a squirt of olive oil.

Get your roll on.

Cowboy Cooking Equipment

Today, we’re cooking our pizzas on a 10-inch Wagner Ware cast iron griddle. You also can use a large cast iron skillet, Dutch oven, or a pizza stone. I like using the griddle because it’s much easier to flip the dough. I’m also going to place an inverted cast iron skillet over the griddle to create an “oven.”

I’m heating the pizza sauce in a 15-ounce Lodge Cast Iron Sauce Pot.

Wood fired pizza in 30 minutes or less. That’s the Cowboy Cooking guarantee.

Wood Fired Pizza Directions

Place your rolled out dough on the heated/oiled griddle. Cook the dough for about 8-10 minutes, then flip.

Now it’s time to build your pizza. Cover the dough with pizza sauce, then add toppings and cheese. Cover the griddle with a skillet (upside down). Add a couple of chunks of burning wood to the top of the skillet. The pizza should bake for about 8-10 minutes.

Enjoy your Cowboy Cooking masterpiece.

What’s your pleasure? Double pepperoni (left) or Canadian bacon, pineapple and jalapeno (right).

Recommendations

The following products were featured during today’s Cowboy Cooking.

Previous Cowboy Cooking Episodes