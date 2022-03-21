Acadia National Park Hiking: Best Views and Trails in the National Park

Hiking at Acadia National Park is a bucket-list item for millions of people every year. The park gets 3.5 million visitors annually and for good reason. The beautiful park extends along the Maine coast, but ocean views aren’t the only thing the park has to offer. There are rocky mountain views and lush forests to explore. Not to mention the 24 ponds and lakes that can be found within the park.

Hiking through Acadia National Park can be an overwhelming experience. Where do you even begin? There are over 150 miles of hiking trails to explore along the Maine coast. The trails are seemingly endless, and your stamina at the beginning of the day probably feels the same, too. But it’s important to know which trails will suit you best so you can make the most out of your trip to this top-10 national park.

Choosing the Right Hiking Trail At Acadia National Park

First and foremost: what do you want to see? The park is huge (35,332 acres) and has a little bit of everything. If you want to walk along the coastline, there are trails for that. Want to be vertical on the side of a mountain? There are trails for that, too. Depending on what you want to see, you could walk through forests, in the sand, and on top of mountains all in one hike.

The hiking trails in Acadia National Park have varying degrees of difficulty. There’s something for everyone, though. Trails in the park are typically either classified as easy, moderate, hard, or iron rung. Easier trails will usually take you through more level terrain, so that’ll be coastline hikes and some forest hikes. Moderate and hard trails are typically geared more towards mountain or summit hikes, of which there are plenty. Iron rung hikes are hikes that use iron rungs to progress.

It’s essential to know what trails you’re capable of doing. It wouldn’t be very fun to need rescuing.

That being said, let’s get into some of the best hikes available at Acadia.

Some of the Best Easy-to-Iron Rung Scenic Trails in Acadia

For an easy ocean view hike: Ocean Path Trail

Harder ocean view hikes: Beehive Loop and Gorham Mountain Loop

and For a moderate summit hike: The Bubbles Trail

Harder summit hikes: Jordan Cliffs and Precipice Loop

For Coastal Views

Luckily, hiking in Acadia National Park will almost always guarantee you water views of some kind. The park is in the perfect spot for picturesque views of the coast.

Ocean Path Trail

Length: 2.2 miles one-way, 4.4 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: easy

Duration: 2-4 hours depending on pace and how often you stop

Ocean Path is one of the most popular hikes in the entire park. It’s an easy hike that has beautiful ocean views. This trail will take you over pink granite, cliffs, and the iconic Sand Beach.

If you want harder trails, Beehive Loop and Gorham Mountain Loop are both good options. Both trails include iron rung areas, but the payoff is panoramic ocean views. Hiking either trail could take you 1 to 3 hours.

For Mountain and Lake Views

The Bubbles Trail

Length: 1.5 miles roundtrip

Difficulty: moderate

Duration: 60-90 minutes

The Bubbles is perhaps the most comprehensive trail with mountain and lake views. This hike gives you fast access to the different areas of the Bubbles. Along the way, you’ll go through the forest, over granite, and near lakes. You’ll get great views of all three terrains.

Jordan Cliffs and Precipice Loop are two harder trails in this category. And, once again, the strenuous hiking pays off in the end. To hike (rather, climb) these trails should take around 3 hours. The summit of Jordan Cliffs has amazing views of a lake nestled between two mountains. Precipice Loop has a perfect view of Frenchman Bay.

Preparing To Hike

Regardless of which hike you’re looking for, it’s important to be prepared. All of the usual camping tips apply.

Acadia National Park requests that visitors keep a topographical map with them as they explore the park. A regular park map is fine to have, too, but topographical maps will help more as you get out into the Maine wilderness.