Arches National Park Lodging: Campgrounds, Cabins, Securing Reservations in Devils Garden, Moab and More

With 2,000 natural sandstone formations, Arches National Park is a geological oasis that draws over 1.5 million visitors every year. With towering cliffs and unbelievable fragile-looking arches, the national park’s attractions resemble life-sized, red sandcastles. Located just five miles north of the town of Moab, the surrounding areas make sure to incorporate as much of the landscape’s natural beauty into structures and buildings, creating a truly integrated experience even if you’re outside the park’s borders. That’s why, no matter where you choose to stay during your visit to Arches National Park, camping and lodging is just as much an attraction as the rocks themselves.

While there’s only one campground within Arches National Park, there are plenty of surrounding campgrounds and lodging opportunities just a few minutes drive from the entrance. And since sunrise and sunset are the most popular times to visit the Arches, you’ll want a quick journey home so you can rest and recover before the next day.

April through May and September through October are the national park’s busy seasons, as temperatures will be mild between 60 and 80 degrees, so be sure to book reservations in advance if you plan on visiting the area during these times.

Staying Within Arches National Park

Devils Garden Campground

Location: Devils Garden Campground, Arches National Park, Moab, Utah

Price: $25 per night, up to $250 per night for large groups

Number of sites: 51

Months open: year-round

Nearby attractions: Pine Tree Arch, Tapestry Arch, Tunnel Arch, Skyline Arch Trailhead, Broken Arch Trailhead, Sand Dune Arch

Reserve a Devils Garden Campground site here

Devils Garden is the only campground within the park’s borders. There are plenty of campgrounds that are in close proximity to Arches’ entrance, but for those that want to stay onsite for the majority of their vacation, this is the ideal spot to stake your tent or park your RV. Located 18 miles from the entrance, the Devils Garden Campground is one of the most popular destinations for Arches National Park visitors. Each camper has access to flush and pit toilets, drinking water, picnic tables, grills and, of course, top-notch views of the red sandstone arches. You can also find prickly pear cacti, yucca and desert wildflowers in and around the campground.

While the ground is open year-round, sites book up quickly during the busy season, between March and November. Reservations are available for stays during this period and can be made up to six months in advance. From November 1 to February 28, the sites are first-come, first-serve. Each visitor can book a maximum of seven days at a time.

There are also a couple of campsites for backpackers throughout the park. In order to access these areas, you’ll need to purchase a backcountry permit from the NPS. You may also have to trek through thick, desert brush and even quicksand, so good footwear and awareness of your surroundings are necessities.

Campgrounds Near Arches National Park

ACT Campground

Location: ACT Campground, 1536 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab, UT 84532

Price: $60 to $350 per night

Number of sites: 19 tent sites, 21 RV hook-ups, 40 total

Months open: year-round

Nearby attractions: Morning Glory Arch, Grandstaff Canyon Trail, La Sal Mountains viewpoint, Courthouse Towers, Petrified Dunes, downtown Moab

Reserve an ACT Campground site here

ACT Campground isn’t just another flat ground to lay your gear on. Just a 15-minute drive from Arches National Park, this is a proudly “green-integrated” camp park that promotes environmentally-friendly camping and outdoor recreation. The campground’s 500-square-foot center is made of recycled and renewable material whenever possible. ACT Campground also implements solar energy, waste recycling and water conservation methods throughout the rest of the grounds.

The campground also has quite a few amenities and luxuries available. ACT campers have access to coin laundry, showers, a patio and grill, a community kitchen and even a dog wash station. There are also nine cabins on-site for visitors that prefer lodging to camping.

Portal RV Resort

Location: Portal RV Resort, 1261 N Hwy 191 A, Moab, UT 84532

Price: $55-$112 per night

Number of sites: 88 RV hook-ups

Months open: year-round

Nearby attractions: Corona Arch trailhead, Jeep Arch, Ring Arch, Morning Glory Arch, Grandstaff Canyon Trail, La Sal Mountains viewpoint

Reserve a Portal RV Resort site here

Five minutes from the park’s entrance is like a playground for all RV campers. Portal RV Resort is split into two sections, the northside, which is open to all RVers, and the southside, which has premium and ownership sites. At both areas, all visitors can take advantage of the resort’s office, showers, restrooms, laundry stations, dog park, pool and pickleball court.

Like ACT Campground, the Portal RV Resort also offers its own lodging. For those traveling without an RV, you can book one of the 4,000-square-foot vacation rentals which have three to four master suites, full kitchens and several flat-screen TVs.

Unique Lodging Options Close to Arches National Park

Under Canvas Moab

Location: Under Canvas Moab, 13784 US-191, Moab, UT 84532

Price: $229-$559

Months open: March to October

Nearby attractions: Moab Giants Museum, Willow Springs Dinosaur Tracks, Mill Canyon Dinosaur Bone Trail, Ring Arch, Courthouse Towers, Petrified Dunes

Reserve an Under Canvas site here

Nestled among the backdrop of Utah’s red cliffs is Under Canvas Moab, where luxury living meets rustic camping. Here, Under Canvas has a variety of glamping tents available that can accommodate anyone from solo campers to families. All tents have cozy beds, linens, private bathrooms and organic toiletries. Also available to the whole campground are fire pits, s’mores, on-site dining and complimentary camp activities.

The views speak for themselves. There’s simply nothing like pulling open the tent to look out at the desert landscape ahead. At night, you can gather with dozens of other outdoor enthusiasts and stargaze around a bonfire. And with just a ten-minute drive, you’ll reach the entrance to Arches National Park.

Red Cliffs Lodge

Situated between sandstone formations and the Colorado River is the Red Cliffs Lodge, where you can visit Arches National Park with style and comfort. The all-suite lodge has high-end rooms as well as a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, horseback riding, tennis courts, a hot tub and a restaurant, the Cowboy Grill, which serves breakfast, Sunday brunch, box lunches and dinner. Also onsite at the Red Cliffs Lodge is the Moab Movie Museum as well as a winery, Castle Creek Winery, which offers wine tastings.