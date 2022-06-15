Bicyclist Rescued from North Fork of Glacier National Park

Yesterday, Glacier National Park emergency services responded to a distress call from a biker located in the North Fork portion of the park. The bicyclist was 25-year-old Alex Minge of Riverton, WY who was participating in the Tour Divide 2022 bike-packing race that spans from Canada to New Mexico.

At around 12:30 p.m. on June 14, Minge wrecked his bike and became lost while trying to find his way back. That’s when he encountered flood waters in the Kishenehn Drainage and contacted Glacier National Park rangers by activating his GPS tracking device to signal for help.

Park staff immediately received notification of the Minge’s location, thanks to the GPS monitoring company via Flathead County dispatch. Soon after, an international effort ensued t rescue the bicyclist. The national park teamed up with US Border Patrol, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and Fernie Search and Rescue out of British Columbia to find Minge and bring him to safety.

Minge is alive, although it is unknown what injuries if any, he may have sustained from the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Glacier National Park Climber Suffers Fatal Fall

Unfortunately, another recent Glacier National Park visitor did not survive his accident while climbing Mt. Brown. The peak is roughly 8,500 feet tall and is a frequent spot for experienced outdoor climbers.

Initially, a climbing buddy reported 19-year-old man Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls, Montana missing on June 7 after the two became separated. The friend lost contact with Nichols and soon alerted park personnel. Following the call, Glacier National Park emergency teams launched a search and rescue mission. Teams began the search near Nichols’ car which he had parked at the Lake McDonald Lodge.

As ground crews combed the parklands, Two Bear Air performed an air search.

“Around 7 pm the same day, Two Bear Air found Nichols deceased on Mt. Brown and recovered his body,” the park reported.

Similar to Minge’s rescue mission, many details are still unknown to the public. However, park rangers did say that they suspected Nichols fell while climbing. It is also possible that spring conditions at the park played a role in the man’s death. As the weather warms, rock slides become a major hazard at Glacier National Park, especially while climbing or hiking arduous trails.

“Many accidents occur when people fall after stepping off trails or roadsides or venturing onto very steep slopes… At upper elevations, trails should be followed carefully, noting directions given by trail signs and markers,” the park shared.

As a result, officials will be conducting an investigation into the climber’s death to officially rule out any foul play. So far, they don’t think there are any suspicious circumstances.

“Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and ask that the public respect the family’s privacy,” Glacier National Park concluded.