Big Bend National Park Safety: Crucial Tips for a Safe, Successful Big Bend Adventure

From dealing with extreme heat to the muddy Rio Grande and desert hiking, safety is paramount in Big Bend National Park. Plan a successful trip with Outsider tips and NPS’s guidelines before your next trip right here.

Ah, Far West Texas. The end of the road, as the cowboys of old called it. Out here, night skies are dark as coal and rivers carve temple-like canyons in ancient limestone. Thousands of animals take refuge in solitary mountain ranges surrounded by dry, wickedly hot desert. And hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to experience everything in-between each year.

Enjoying the magnificent open spaces of Big Bend, however, requires keeping safety a priority. Otherwise, this desert can claim a soul faster than nearly any other place on Earth.

Below, you’ll find crucial safety guidelines and tips from Big Bend National Park. Heed these and you’ll no doubt have a successful, fantastic adventure through this incredible desert landscape.

Big Bend’s Big Tip: Dress for the Weather

These two may look dressed for desert weather, but there’s a few critical mistakes they’ve made:

North America, USA, Texas, Big Bend National Park, Tourists on Santa Elena Canyon Trail Rio Grande River. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

As the park cites, a wide-brimmed hat, comfortable clothing and sturdy walking shoes or boots are necessary for anyone planning to explore in Big Bend. A wide-brim hat is recommended to protect you from the sun regardless of the time of year.

Sunscreen is also a must. In addition, visitors should:

Wear clothing that protects from the sun, then avoid activity during midday

In winter, prepare for any weather with their clothing, as temperatures vary from below freezing to above 80 degrees Fahrenheit

*EXTREME HEAT* Warning for Big Bend National Park

Crucially: Big Bend is a desert park. May through September temperatures over most of the park reach 100+ degrees by late morning, and reach exceedingly dangerous levels until long after sunset. Hikers should stay OFF trails in the afternoon.

Additional Heat Safety:

Always carry plenty of water! (at least one gallon per person, per day) springs are unreliable despite what maps indicate

Wear a hat, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and sun screen when hiking

A packable shade umbrella can provide welcome shade during the day

Avoid hiking during mid-day heat in summer

Once you’re prepared for the heat in Big Bend, it’s time to make sure you’re ready to hike safely, as well.

Hiking Safety in Big Bend National Park

North America, USA, Texas, Big Bend National Park, Santa Elena Canyon of the Rio Grande River, Canyon Trail and signs. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

As the park cites, “Exploring desert and mountain country on foot requires both mental and physical preparation. Trails vary from well maintained in the Chisos Mountains to primitive and barely visible in the desert. Plan hikes within your ability.”

Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return

Take along a map and compass and know how to use them

Carry a flashlight, first aid kit, and signaling device (mirror and whistle)

Avoid narrow canyons or dry washes; flash floods may occur during thunderstorms

Stay low and avoid ridges during lightning

If you get hurt or lost, stay in one place to conserve water and energy Signal for help (using whistle or mirror) In remote areas, mark a large “X” on the ground that could be visible from the air



Yet as the NPS video below cites, the most common cause of injury or death in the national park is, in fact, driving a vehicle.

Vehicle Safety is Paramount in Big Bend National Park

Drive within the speed limit: 45 mph maximum in the park

Watch carefully for javelina, deer, and rabbits grazing along road shoulders, especially at night

Park roadways were designed for relaxed and scenic exploration, NOT to provide the fastest route between two places.

Slow down and enjoy your park

Always pull completely off the road to take pictures and/or enjoy the view — do NOT stop or pause on roadways

Park roads have limited shoulders and some are steep and winding and require extra caution

In addition, Big Bend National Park also requires a lot of thought when it comes to different vehicle types:

The road to the Chisos Basin is not recommended for RVs over 24 feet or trailers over 20 feet

Share the road with bicyclists and pedestrians

Driving Backcountry Roads requires an extra level of preparedness. Backcountry roads require vehicles with good tires, including a spare at a minimum and a working jack; some roads require a high clearance or 4-wheel drive vehicle. Take extra water, food, and sleeping bags just in case. If your vehicle breaks down or gets stuck, stay with it. It is much easier for rangers to find a car on a road than a person walking through the desert.

Campfires, Bonfires, and Ground Fires of Any Time are Prohibited in Big Bend National Park

And remember, the dry desert can ignite with even the smallest source. Fire safety is paramount in Big Bend National Park as a result.

Wood or ground fires are not permitted in the park

Exercise caution when using gas stoves, charcoal grills, or smoking cigarettes

Restrictions may apply to the use of these heat sources during drought conditions

Swimming and Water Safety in Big Bend

TERLINGUA, TX – JANUARY, 14 – Far Flung Adventures guided canoe trip stops at a natural hot spring while paddling down the Rio Grande River in Big Bend National Park near Terlingua, Texas Saturday Janurary 14, 2012. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Hot weather may make the Rio Grande look very inviting, but swimming in this unpredictable, muddy river is not recommended. The river can be hazardous, even in calm-looking spots. Strong undercurrents, deep holes, and shallow areas with sharp rocks and large tree limbs are common. If you do choose to swim, however, please follow the park’s advice:

Wear a lifejacket at all times

Never drink alcohol and use waterways for swimming, boating, etc

In addition, park visitors should be aware that water-borne micro-organisms and other waste materials can occur in the river and cause serious illness.

If you’d like to swim, consider visiting Balmorhea State Park 3 hours north of Big Bend. Balmorhea provides crystal clear water in the world’s largest spring fed swimming pool.

Crucial Wildlife Safety for Big Bend National Park

North America, USA, Texas, Big Bend National Park, Coyote in Rio Grande Village. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In Big Bend National Park, black bears, javelinas, coyotes and skunks frequent campgrounds. Each species is often spotted on trails, too.

Remember, all animals in national parks are wild. Even if they appear tame, they are not and remain potentially dangerous. Big Bend is also mountain lion country, so it is imperative to be alert at all times.

If you encounter a bear or mountain lion, do not run, but back away to get out of range. If you feel threatened by a bear or lion, hold your ground, wave your arms, throw stones, and shout; never run. Keep groups together, look large.

Smaller creatures pose an equal threat in the desert, however:

Venomous snakes, scorpions, spiders, and centipedes are active during warmer months. Inspect shoes, sleeping bags and bedding before use. Carry a flashlight at night. Pay attention to where you walk and place your hands. Consider wearing high boots or protective leggings while hiking.

And in general:

Never feed wildlife

Watch children closely; never let them run ahead or lag behind

Store all food, coolers, cooking utensils, and toiletries in a hard-sided vehicle, preferably in the trunk of your car. Use available food storage lockers in campsites

Dispose of garbage properly. Throw garbage in the bear-proof dumpsters and trash cans provided

Big Bend National Park places emphasis on specific bear safety for their park, as well. For more on how to navigate this unique bear country safely, please see the park’s Bear Safety page here.

Happy trails, Outsiders!