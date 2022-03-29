Clingmans Dome Road Opening Delayed for 2022 Season in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Per Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM), the opening of Clingmans Dome Road is delayed for the 2022 season due to repairs.

Ready to plan your 2022 Clingmans Dome trip? GRSM officials announced Tuesday, Mar. 29, that the wait will be longer than usual this year, so be sure to plan accordingly.

As Great Smoky Mountains National Park cites, the seasonal opening of Clingmans Dome Road will be delayed until April 8. “The delay in opening is necessary to complete repairs to improve drainage in the main parking area, including a culvert replacement and roadway patching,” GRSM offers in their Tuesday media release. The park adds that visitors should expect delays throughout 2022 as Clingmans Dome Road undergoes significant repairs.

The Details: Clingmans Dome Road Closures for 2022

Clingmans Dome Road will open for the 2022 season on April 8.

Single-lane closures will be in effect on Clingmans Dome Road through Friday, September 2, 2022.

Single-lane closures are permitted from 7:00 a.m. on Mondays through 12:00 p.m. on Fridays and will be managed with flagging operations.

No daytime lane closures will be allowed on Federal Holidays, or during the week of Easter and July 4.

Additionally, no daytime work (7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.) will take place June 15 through August 15, 2022.

Motorists should please reduce speeds, expect delays, and use extra caution when traveling through the work zone in 2022.

The road will close for the 2022 season on November 30.

Clingmans Dome Observation Tower. Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo credit: GRSM, NPS media release)

According to the park, the repairs must see completion before their upcoming pavement preservation project can begin.

“Upon opening to motor vehicles on April 8, single-lane closures will be in effect on Clingmans Dome Road through Friday, September 2, 2022,” the park continues. “Visitors should expect traffic delays throughout the pavement preservation project.”

Clingmans Dome Road to Receive Significant Repairs in 2022

While traffic delays for the 2022 season certainly isn’t good news, the preservation project will drastically improve this iconic GRSM roadway for future seasons.

Per GRSM, “The Federal Highway Administration awarded the more than $2.6 million construction contract to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc., from Burnsville, NC. The project work will consist of patching deteriorated sections of the roadbed, sealing cracks in the pavement, and applying a high-performance surface treatment.”

A panoramic view looking north from the observation tower on Clingmans Dome one can see Blanket Mountain on the far left, Cove Mountain and Bluff Mountain near the center, and Sugarland Mountain and Mount Le Conte on the far right. Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Photo credit: GRSM, NPS media release)

Once completed, “the pavement preservation work will extend the life of the existing pavement by approximately five to seven years.”

As repairs commence, GRSM staff asks that motorists please reduce speeds. Please also use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.

For the 2022 season, Clingmans Dome Road will remain open through November 30, 2022. As with any year, however, the roadway is subject to closure due to snow, ice, and other hazardous weather events.

For more information on these closures and Clingmans Dome, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.