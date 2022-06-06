George Washington Carver Museum to Receive $2.8 Million Rehabilitation Work Starting This Summer

The George Washington Carver Museum, located in Tuskegee Alabama, will be seeing some major improvements in the coming months. Earlier this month, Congress approved a $2,844,364 rehabilitation budget for the historic museum. This money will go towards repairs necessary for visitor experience and safety.

According to the National Park Service, the project will cover four major objectives:

Improve landscaping around the exterior of the George Washington Carver Museum Implement structural and framing upgrades to the exterior of the building Improve architecture of the interior and exterior exhibits Upgrade the mechanical, electrical, security, fire suppression and fire alarm systems

As construction takes place, the museum will have to modify its hours and availability to the public.

“While the George Washington Carver Museum is closed, a temporary visitor center will be located at the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site inside the Skyway Club,” the NPS explained in an official release. “This visitor center will operate on limited hours. Park Rangers will be located there to provide brochures and information about the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site. Due to the extensive nature of the rehabilitation work to be done, the George Washington Carver Museum will remain closed until the work has been completed in the Spring of 2024.”

George Washington Carver Museum One of Many Historic Attractions to Receive Funding This Year

Besides the George Washington Carver Museum, several other historic sites have received much-needed funding, most of which are significant battlefields. Late last month, as a part of the NPS’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP), four battlefields in the southern battlefields received a collective $1 million.

Here are the battlefields that have received new funding:

Prairie Grove Battlefield, AK

Mansfield Battlefield, LA

Port Hudson Battlefield, LA

Hobkirk Hill Battlefield, SC

Unlike the George Washington Carver Museum, it’s not quite clear yet how these battlefields will be implementing their new funding. However, the official release did clarify that the Prairie Grove Battlefield in Arkansas will be focusing its funds on the surrounding park’s resources.

“With grant assistance, Arkansas State Parks will complete a multi-phase project to protect the natural, cultural, and historic resources of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park,” the release stated. “Acquisition of a 27-acre tract from the family who has stewarded the property since before the Civil War ensures access to open green space and to the land’s rich stories for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, NPS Director Chuck Sams stressed the importance of these additional funds. Not surprisingly, this money will help secure the future of our historic sites.

“These grants to state and local governments represent an important investment in public-private conservation efforts across America,” said Sams. “They support partnership efforts that thoughtfully consider the needs, concerns, and priorities of communities inextricably connected to these unique places and stories.”