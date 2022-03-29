Grand Teton National Park Driver Clocked at 132 mph in High Speed Pursuit

An Idaho man was arrested this weekend after taking police on a high-speed chase through Grand Teton National Park.

Cops first spotted the driver as he was blazing through the Teton Point Turnout going 108 mph in a 55 zone. Officers attempted to pull the man over by flashing their lights and blaring their sirens. But the man had no plans of getting a ticket.

So in hopes of evading the law, the driver hit the gas and reached a speed of 132 while going south near Moose Junction. After maintaining the high speed for some time, traffic at the Gros Ventre Roundabout slowed him down. And when the other drivers pulled over to let the police through, he attempted to blend in with the crowd.

But the officers didn’t miss his 2015 gray Dodge 2500 truck on the side of the road. While they had the chance, five cops arrested the man on ten different counts. The offenses included driving with a suspended license, driving while under the influence, driving with an open container, and eluding law enforcement.

The motorist also got pegged for reckless driving, unsafe operation of a vehicle, speed, not having insurance, and lacking a valid registration among other things.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Grand Teton National Park spokesman CJ Adams shared the story with Jackson Hole News & Guide. And according to him, the driver was due in court today (March 29). But Adams didn’t know where or what time. He also said he couldn’t share the man’s age or name.

But he did say that high-speed chases don’t often happen in the Wyoming park.

“We do get people as you’ve probably seen speeding along the highway,” Adams shared. “But at these rates is pretty rare.”

Reckless Driving isn’t the Only Problem Grand Teton National Park Rangers are Facing

And unfortunately, high-speed chases aren’t the only problems that park rangers in Grand Teton or any national parks are facing these days.

Ofter COVID forced businesses around the country to close, the National Parks became a more popular pastime. And the National Park System (NPS) has been dealing with overcrowding issues ever since.

In 2021, NPS reported almost 300 million recreational visits, with half of those concentrated in just 25 of the parks. Forty-four locations also set visitation records.

And with more people came more problems. Because millions of vehicles made their way to the national parks, excessive pollution harmed the precious ecosystems and killed wildlife. And the crowds clogged trails, which lead to more hiking accidents and illegal off-roading trips.

To deal with the issues, NPS has had to make some major changes, including restricting recreational activities and requiring reservations.

“It’s disappointing anytime the National Park Service has to restrict access to the parks,” Robert Manning, an expert in parks and outdoor recreation at the University of Vermont, said. “But unfortunately, it seems to be needed more and more today.”