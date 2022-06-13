Grand Teton National Park Lodging: Campgrounds, Cabins, Securing Reservations near Jenny Lake, Signal Mountain and More

Located in northwestern Wyoming, Grand Teton National Park boasts a crown of 2.7 billion-year-old metamorphic rock surrounded by a green cushion of cottonwoods, lodgepole pines and endless sagebrush. Each year, within its tall trees and even taller mountain peaks, millions of outdoor enthusiasts gather at its campgrounds to share in an oasis for travelers of all kinds.

Since the mountains’ metamorphic creation, the region has been home to quite a few groups of people, starting with Native American tribes such as the Shoshone, Bannock, Blackfoot and quite a few others. Since then, the region has provided shelter and wildlands for European trappers, homesteaders, ranchers, Mormon communities and more. Now, with over 1,200 campsites and 485 square miles to explore, Grand Teton National Park still evokes wonder and inspiration for the travelers lucky enough to pass through these lands.

There are also 242 miles of trails within the national park’s borders, and there isn’t a single wrong one to take. Conveniently, there are plenty of campgrounds and local lodging that not only offer a front-seat view of the namesake summits but also a number of the attractions, from Jackson Hole to Snake River and everything in between, that have made this national park one of the most popular in the country.

Take a look at our recommendations for campgrounds and lodges.

Cabin under cloudy skies of Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joe Sohm/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Top Three Campgrounds within Grand Teton National Park

There are a total of eight campgrounds within Grand Teton National park and for good reason. Just under 4 million visitors came to see the stunning peaks and sagebrush last year, and chances are just as many will be back to fill up most if not all of the sites this summer, too. Some of the first to go tend to be the ones that have the most amenities or availabilities, but that doesn’t make them the best choices in the park. Rather, the top-notch choices while staying within Grand Teton National Park are the ones that provide a wide range of experiences just minutes from the campground’s borders.

Gros Ventre Campground

Location: Gros Ventre Campground, 100 Gros Ventre Campground Rd, Kelly, WY 83011

Price: $15 to $71

Number of sites: 279

Months open: May 1 to October 9

Nearby attractions: Gros Ventre River and Ranch, the Wedding Tree, Albright View Overlook, Lower Slide Lake, Glacier View Turnout, Snake River, Taggart Lake Trailhead, Teton Glacier Turnout

Reserve a Gros Ventre Campground site here

French for “big belly” and named after the Native American tribe, the Gros Ventre Campground sits just west of the charming town of Kelly, Wyoming. The campground is the second largest that Grand Teton National Park has to offer, just behind Colter Bay Campground. Gros Ventre tends to be a popular spot for those hoping to see wildlife during their trip as moose, bison and mule deer often pass through the area. Amenities for this campground include cell reception, trash and recycling services, food storage lockers, potable water and flush toilets.

Jenny Lake Campground

Location: Jenny Lake Campground, Teton Park Rd, Moose, WY 83012

Price: $13 to $41

Number of sites: 61

Months open: May 1 to September 25

Nearby attractions: General store, visitor center, Jenny Lake Trail and Overlook, Leigh Lake Trail, Inspiration Point, String Lake Trailhead, Hidden Falls, Cathedral Group Turnout

Reserve a Jenny Lake Campground site here

Just south of Jackson Lake is the sister waterhole, Jenny Lake and its campground. While this location is much smaller than Gros Ventre, it’s the number one choice for those pitching their tents without a vehicle in tow. Jenny Lake has 10 campsites available for hikers and bikers only. The rest of the 51 sites are also tent-only, but you can park your vehicle there as well. Surrounding the campground is a forest of lodgepole pines, subalpine firs and Douglas firs for air so fresh and pure it will make your lungs feel lighter. From here, you can see Tewinot Mountain, Cascade Cayon and Mount St. John located just across the lake.

Amenities for this campground include cell reception, access to the camp store, trash and recycling services, firewood for sale, food storage lockers, potable water and flush toilets. Sites at Jenny Lake tend to fill up incredibly fast, especially during the summer. So, be sure to have a backup option in mind if you plan on staying here.

Colter Bay Campground

Location: Colter Bay Campground, 100 Colter Bay Campground Rd, Moran, WY 83013

Price: $13 to $71

Number of sites: 324

Months open: May 26 to September 25

Nearby attractions: Lakeshore Trail, Colter Bay Village Convenience Store, Hermitage Point Trailhead, Jackson Lake Dam, Two Ocean Lake, Emma Matilda Lake, Pilgrim Mountain

Reserve a Colter Bay Campground site here

Further north, along the east side of Jackson Lake is the Colter Bay Campground. This is not to be confused with Colter Bay RV Park or the Colter Bay Tent Village. All three of these venues were named after the European explorer John Colter who left a literal mark on the area by allegedly inscribing his name on a few well-placed stones.

Colter Bay Campground is a great first or backup option for Grand Teton visitors of all kinds. This area houses RV campers, tent campers, groups and even those looking to travel via paddle or motor. Not to mention, it’s in close proximity to Colter Bay Village which has a visitor center as well as a slew of restaurants, shops, cabins and even a marina.

The campground, itself, has cell reception, a camp store, internet access, laundry services, trash and recycling services, firewood for sale, food storage lockers, potable water, flush toilets and even coin-operated showers. From the grounds, you can see Mount Moran and the northern Teton Range. You can even pick up the Hermitage Point Trailhead from the area, too.

Exciting Lodging Opportunities Outside of Grand Teton National Park’s Borders

As convenient and scenic as the campgrounds within Grand Teton National Park are, there are quite a few lodging options in the surrounding area that perhaps offer even more opportunities for adventure. On top of these locations’ direct access to some of the park’s most popular attractions, they also offer quite a few unique ways to experience the glacial mountains, lush forests and crystal waters, themselves.

Spur Ranch Cabins

Location: Spur Ranch Cabins, 12250 Dornans Rd, Moose, WY 83012

Price: $185 to $495

Months open: May through October, December through March

Nearby attractions: Snake River, the Maude Noble Cabin, Menors Ferry Historic District, Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center, Blacktail Ponds Overlook, Glacier View Turnout, Taggart Lake Trailhead, Schwabacher Landing, Teton Glacier Turnout

Reserve a Spur Ranch cabin here

Situated right beside the Snake River, the Spur Ranch Cabins brings together waterfront access and a mountainous backdrop. Each cabin has handcrafted lodgepole furniture as well as amenities like a fully-equipped kitchen, living area, dining table, covered porch, BBQ grills, picnic tables and Adirondack chairs. The property also has a grocery store and deli, a gas pump, a gift shop, a wine shop, two restaurants and a bar. With all that Spur Ranch has onsite, the only time you need to step off-campus is to visit the trails in Grand Teton National Park.

Besides gorgeous log cabins, Spur Ranch offers a wide range of riverfront rentals like canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. And for those that prefer adventures on the road or trail, the venue also has bike rentals.

Teton Teepee Lodge

Location: Teton Teepee Lodge, 440 W Alta Ski Hill Rd, Alta, WY 83414

Price: $189 to $199

Number of rooms: 18, 1 cabin

Months open: year-round

Nearby attractions: New Sheep Bridge Trailhead, Teton Canyon Overview Observation Site, Aspen Trailhead North and South, Devil’s Staircase Trail, Battleship Mountain, Freds Mountain, Black Bread Rock, Wind Cave, Mt. Bannon, Housetop Mountain

Reserve a Teton Teepee room here

Like Spur Ranch Cabins, Teton Teepee Lodge is in close proximity to one of the area’s central water sources. Located along Teton Creek, the lodge sits on the Wyoming border in a little town named Alta. Here, guests have access to some of the best views of the pines and the Teton Range from a cozy, rustic venue with as much to do inside as there is to do outside.

Within Teton Teepee Lodge, the rooms circle a common area complete with a massive fireplace with surrounding sofas. This is where guests gather for a post-hike cocktail or play board games, puzzles, ping-pong, foosball, shuffleboard and billiards. This venue is an especially popular choice during the winter when you can shake off the cold with a fireside chat with fellow Grand Teton National Park visitors.

Signal Mountain Lodge

Location: Signal Mountain Lodge, 1 Inner Park Rd, Moran, WY 83013

Price: $261 to $573

Months open: May 13 to October 15

Nearby attractions: Jackson Lake Dam and Overlook, Signal Mountain Summit Road, Cattleman’s Bridge Site, Oxbow Bend, Snake River, Willow Flats Overlook, Spalding Bay, Potholes Turnout, Mt. Moran Turnout, Mountain View Turnout, Leigh Lake Trail

Reserve a Signal Mountain room here

On yet another crucial Wyoming watershed is Signal Mountain Lodge which sits on Spalding Bay off of Jackson Lake. The Lodge offers a wide range of cabins that offer as many or as few amenities as your party needs. These comforts range from a fully or partially furnished kitchen to cookware and flatware, barn wood furniture, fireplace, dining table and ADA options. This venue is especially popular for anglers as Signal Mountain Lodge offers guided fishing trips on Jackson Lake from May through September. Here, fishermen and women can snag cutthroat, brown and lake trout.

Like Spur Ranch Cabins, the Lodge also has quite a few front-country services available onsite. These include a general store, restaurants, a bar, gift shops, a marina, laundromat and coin-operated showers.