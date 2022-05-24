great-smoky-mountains-national-park-needs-volunteers-for-ramsey-cascades-trail-rehabilitation

Want to volunteer with Great Smoky Mountains National Park this summer? The park is currently recruiting for Trails Forever, so get ready!

If you’re local to and love Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GRSM), then the park needs your help. GRSM’s Trails and Facilities dept. is currently asking for volunteers to assist the Trails Forever trail crew for the Ramsey Cascades Trail rehabilitation project. The park needs volunteers every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dates begin Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and continue through Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Prospective Ramsey Cascades Trail volunteers must register in advance. Here’s how to do so:

To sign up, contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe: 828-497-1949 [email protected]

Volunteers are needed every Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022, through Wednesday, September 28, 2022

More info available on GRSM’s Trails Forever volunteer page

If you’ve been itching to help make a difference in the park, this branch of the Trails Forever project is an excellent chance. The four-mile Ramsey Cascades Trail is one of the most popular and iconic trails in GRSM. It provides access to the 100-foot Ramsey Cascades, the tallest waterfall in the park.

Volunteers will become part of the two-year trail rehabilitation project on Ramsey Cascades Trail. Their work comes as part of the greater Trails Forever program, a partnership between the National Park Service and Friends of the Smokies.

GRSM’s main goal with the rehabilitation is to improve overall trail safety. In addition, they hope to protect the park’s natural resources for generations to come.

Full Details For Volunteering with Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Trails Forever

The Trails Forever program provides opportunities for both skilled and non-skilled volunteers to work alongside park crews. In doing so, volunteers help to make lasting improvements to park trails.

As a volunteer, you’ll perform a wide range of trail maintenance and trail rehabilitation work. This does, however, depend on volunteer experience level including installing drainage features, rehabilitating trail surfaces, constructing raised trail segments, and removing brush.

GRSM’s tasks vary in complexity, but all prospective volunteers must be able to hike at least four miles and safely perform strenuous and often difficult manual labor. Volunteers should also be comfortable lifting heavy objects and using hand tools. These include: shovels, rakes, axes, and loppers.

In addition, the park will provide all safety gear, tools, and equipment needed for the projects. Volunteers will need to wear sturdy close-toed footwear and long pants. Bring a day pack with food, water, rain gear and personal gear for the day, as well.

Prior notice of your attendance is mandatory for project planning. For more information, contact Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe at 828-497-1949 or [email protected] More information and Frequently Asked Questions can be found here.

Happy trails, Outsiders!