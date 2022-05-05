Heads Up! Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance Road Opens Friday, May 6, Weather-Permitting

Should the snow allow, Yellowstone National Park‘s East entrance will finally open to wide public use this Friday, May 6, for the 2022 season.

It’s time, Yellowstone hopefuls! Weather permitting, the popular East entrance to Yellowstone National Park (YELL) will open Friday, May 6 to the general public and all vehicles. Park roads close to regular vehicles from early November to late-April, with entrance reopenings serving as a grand welcoming back to the park for visitors each year.

Details: East Entrance Road in Yellowstone National Park Opens Friday, May 6, at 8:00 AM

Weather-permitting, the road from East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass), and Canyon Village to Lake Village, will open Friday, May 6 at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions

Expect up to 20-minute delays east of the park’s East Entrance due to road construction. For updates on this project, visit the WYDOT Travel Information Map.

Check current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park during summer. Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Northeast entrance to Yellowstone National Park during winter. (Photo by Michael Smith/Newsmakers)

The only road open year-round to automobiles is from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through the park to Cooke City, Montana (via Tower Junction).

From mid-December to mid-March, all other roads and entrances are limited to oversnow travel, such as snowmobiles and snowcoaches.

As spring rolls on, further Yellowstone National Park roads will also reopen to the public.

Roads will open at 8 am on the following dates (conditions permitting):

April 15: West Entrance to Madison Junction Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful Norris to Canyon Village

May 6: East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass) Canyon Village to Lake Village

May 11: Between Cooke City, MT, on US-212 to Chief Joseph Scenic Byway (WY-296)*

May 13: South Entrance to West Thumb Lake Village to West Thumb West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass) Tower Junction to Tower Fall

May 27: Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) Beartooth Highway (US-212)*



In total, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) has five entrance stations, but it takes hours to drive between them. Each also holds its own closure schedules, so always be sure to check the road statuses online to the entrance you intend to use before visiting the park.

Happy trails, Outsiders!