Here Are the Most Popular National Parks, According to TikTok

Looking for the most popular national parks to plan your spring or summer vacation? TikTok users have thoughts.

This past week, MyBaggage, an international baggage delivery company, compiled a list of the 10 most popular places in the U.S. to visit this spring, based on a novel database: TikTok views. And we’ve pulled the most popular national parks from the list.

The Oregon Coast tops the TikTok list with 254.4 million views. And it’s No. 1 with a healthy margin. The state doesn’t have many national parks. Crater Lake is the lone national park, although Oregon features three national trails. That includes the Pacific Crest Trail. It’s 150 miles away from the ocean, but the hiking and equestrian trails follow the highest sections of the Cascade and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges.

Need Another TikTok Rec on National Parks? Check out Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming: It’s still a little chilly in Wyoming in May, with an average temperature sin the mid-40s. But if you go, you have access to two beautiful national parks — Yellowstone and Grand Teton. TikTok users viewed Jackson Hole more than 71 million times. It’s certainly not pulling Oregon numbers, but the TikTok youngsters love the grandness of it all.

Macon, Georgia: The town is known most for Amerson River Park. The TikTok viewer count stands at about 54 million. But the area is in line for a national park for Ocmulgee Mounds. It’s 2,000 acres of fascinating history that dates back 17,000 years.

Sedona, Arizona, USA. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sedona, Arizona ranked fifth on the overall list. It’s bordered by two state parks — Red Rock and Slide Rock. But if you go to Sedona, you’re a day trip away from the Grand Canyon. TikTok users checked it out nearly 29 million times online.

Nantucket, Massachusetts. It’s a 14-mile long island located about 30 miles away from Cape Cod, another beautiful attraction, especially in the summer. If you go, check out Nantucket National Wildlife Refuge, which is on the tip of the Coskata-Coatue peninsula. That’s at the merger of Nantucket Sound and the Atlantic. It’s billed as having the best saltwater fishing in the northeast. TikTok folks clicked for info almost 16 million times.

The Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It’s a registered National Natural Landmark and TikTok users have viewed the spot 15.7 million times. Pikes Peak is in the park. And, if you go to the top of the peak, you can see five different life zones.

Joshua Tree likely is one of the most favorite national parks among TikTok users. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images,)

If You Go to Palm Springs, Take a Drive to Joshua Tree

Palm Springs, Calif. TikTok folks looked for info on Palm Springs nearly 15 million times. Technically, there is no national park in the area. But Joshua Tree National Park is 45 miles away. That’s where you can check out all sorts of cool hiking trails, vistas and rock formations.

The Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee: More than 5 million users on TikTok viewed this expansive area. And according to the National Park Service, this is the country’s most-visited national park.

Port Townsend, Washington: Just under 1 million TikTok users viewed this scenic spot two hours north of Seattle. It’s situated across the water from Vancouver. And it’s home to Olympic National Park. You can enjoy the ocean and spot a few whales while you’re there.

The Texas Hill Country ranked fourth on the original list with 51 million views on TikTok. But there are no national parks in the gorgeous area. However, if you want to check out the spring-time bluebonnets and the gorgeous rivers, this is your place to visit. The area features 13 state parks.