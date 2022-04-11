major-yellowstone-national-park-roads-reopen-april-15-for-2022-season

As per Yellowstone National Park (YELL) Public Affairs Office, Friday, April 15 will see the reopening of these select roads for the 2022 season.

Ready to head back out into the wilds of Yellowstone? April 15 will see the park reopen significant visitor access. Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, specifically, select roads in YELL will open to the public for the season. These openings come just in time for the first day of National Park Week 2022 (April 16) on which entrance to Yellowstone and all national parks will be free.

Visitors will need a park pass on all other days, however. But as always, you can significantly reduce wait times at park entrances by buying your pass online ahead of time – any time.

The following Yellowstone National Park roads will reopen to the public on April 15, 2022:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris)

Norris to Canyon Village

North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Northeast Entrance (open year-round)

All openings are subject to weather conditions, however, and park services in the spring will be limited. April can still bring both ice and snow for the park, so visitors should come prepared. Park staff notes that “Weather conditions can change rapidly, especially in the spring. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions.”

To best plan your visit, always check the park’s current conditions before travel.

Additionally, Yellowstone National Park offers road status updates online, or by calling (307) 344-2117. Visitors can also receive Yellowstone road alerts on their mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Important YELL Changes For 2022

In addition, Yellowstone National Park wishes the public to know of certain important changes coming in 2022:

The road between Canyon Village and Tower-Roosevelt (Dunraven Pass) opens May 27 at noon .

. Fishing and boating seasons begin May 28 and will close Oct. 31 .

. Three major road improvement projects will occur this year. All three projects will cause major delays (Lewis River Bridge, Old Faithful to West Thumb and Yellowstone River Bridge) and two projects (Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge) will have overnight closures. Visitors entering and exiting the park’s south entrance should allow for extra driving time. Drive slowly through road construction and be alert to workers, heavy equipment, wildlife and other hazards.

Park roads will close for the winter season Nov.1 at 12:01 a.m.

For more information and daily updates, visit the YELL park website or download the National Park Service App.

And as always, stick with your fellow Outsiders for the latest from Yellowstone and all our brilliant national parks.