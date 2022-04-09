National Park Week 2022: Celebrate With Free Entry to All Parks

The weather is starting to get warmer and National Parks all over the country are getting ready for the seasonal influx of visitors. And, outdoor lovers can get a taste of what’s to come this season as we celebrate National Park week later this month.

The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, April 16 until Sunday, April 24. And, to jump-start this annual event, all visitors can get free admission to all National Parks across the country on Saturday, April 16.

“The free admission days are designed to encourage discovery,” notes the National Park Service website of the annual National Parks week event.

“And visitation of the country’s variety of national parks,” the website continues.

“With at least one in every state, national parks are accessible places to visit,” the message adds. “To refresh body, mind and spirit.”

National Park Visitors Can Expect Free Entry Along With Many Other Special Events During National Park Week

National Park week gives visitors the opportunity to explore some of the most amazing sights all across our country. To celebrate, National Parks will be hosting a variety of events and programs throughout the week. Some of these programs will be on-site; others are offering digital experiences as well.

Visitors to any of the country’s breathtaking National Parks can start their exciting journey at the National Park Service website. National Park-goers can also explore the opportunities via the National Park Service app.

Park-Goers Will See Similar Opportunities Throughout the Year

There are still multiple opportunities to benefit from free entry to the country’s national parks throughout 2022. On Thursday, August 4, gain free entry to the parks in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act anniversary. On Saturday, September 24, visitors can expect free admission into the parks on National Public Lands Day. Finally, Friday, November 11 will be free admission in honor of Veterans Day.

Free admission is always fun. However, it’s important to keep in mind any entrance fees charged by a National Park goes to the National Park Service. Furthermore, at least 80%, if not all of the funds remain in the park that collected the funds. These funds go to a variety of programs and services. In 2020 alone, National Parks collected as much as $170 million in entrance fees