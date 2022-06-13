WATCH: Aerial Video Shows Roaring Floodwaters, Washed Out Roads in Yellowstone National Park

National park officials continue to monitor the weather conditions in Wyoming. As a result, they have decided to now close all entrances to Yellowstone National Park as of Monday evening.

In an update, the park stated that effective immediately, the park would be closed. This is due to “substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding.”

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” confirmed superintendent Cam Sholly.

Rangers will be prohibiting all traffic until conditions at Yellowstone stabilize. That way, they can assess the damage to roadways, attractions and trails. This includes visitors that had any current camping reservations.

Check out how powerful the flooding at Yellowstone National Park has already become.

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.



— Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

Officials Share How Much Damage the Park Has Already Seen

As we can tell from the video, this weather event is no joke. Already, the flooding and rainfall has caused power outages in several parts of the park.

“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues,” Sholly shared.

Other damages include roads covered in mud as well as trains on wastewater and water treatment facilities.

And the rainfall isn’t finished yet. Yellowstone National Park stated that weather officials expect the rain to continue over the next few days.

In the meantime, “The National Park Service, surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming will work with the gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents,” the report stated.

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Says Timing for Reopening Is Still Unknown

Unfortunately, this also means that the park does not yet know when it will reopen to the public.

“We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” Sholly said.

However, Sholly did offer thanks to the current team of professionals who helped ensure visitor safety amidst the freak weather event.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event. We appreciate the support offered by the Department of the Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors.”