WATCH: House Falls Into Yellowstone River Following Record Flooding, Mudslides

This week extreme flooding in Yellowstone National Park forced park officials to close all entrances and evacuate all visitors. Rockslides and mudslides became prevalent as the park lost power to many areas and multiple roads completely washed out because of the flooding.

And if you think the park acted too cautiously in their total closure, think again. Harrowing new video footage just surfaced of a massive flood carrying away an entire house in Gardiner, Montana. In the video, the house teeters on the edge of the river bank for just a moment before fully submitting to the raging current. The entire house proceeds to float down the raging sea like a boat, leaving almost no trace that a house ever even sat in its original location.

“Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding,” read the park’s Monday media release.

The park also completely closed all inbound visitor traffic, including those with camping reservations. Yellowstone said it is trying to assess the flooding damage and relay more information; but good data will be hard to gather until water levels recede.

“Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time,” they said.

Yellowstone needs flooding to subside before issuing any guidance about reopening

Outsider’s Jon D.B. reported on the massive weather damage yesterday.

“Yellowstone also cites strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities as a potential factor,” he wrote. “Park officials are currently taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing as they tend to visitors inside the park. In addition, the National Park Service is working with surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming to assist gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.”

Many of Montana’s major roadways also closed due to the extreme, unprecedented weather. State authorities call the situation “extremely dangerous” for all residents in the area. And unfortunately, the forecast calls for more rain in the upcoming days.

“The community of Gardiner is currently isolated; and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas,” park superintendent Cam Sholly stated.

Interested parties can visit the National Park Service website for updates regarding road closures. To receive Yellowstone National Park road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777.

“We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside. Then we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will remain closed for a substantial amount of time,” Sholly concluded.