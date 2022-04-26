What Are the Oldest National Parks in the United States?

Journey back through American history to the oldest U.S. National Parks, the first four of which were founded in the 1800s.
If you love our national parks, then you know where this list is heading. But the journey there is a fascinating – and surprising – one. For instance, some of our most visited National Park System parks are far younger than the firsts listed below. Each of these 9 parks, in fact, is well over 100-years-old.
#9: Rocky Mountain National Park (1915)
In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson would sign Rocky Mountain National Park in as the 9th U.S. National Park. It remains one of America’s premiere backcountry camping destinations.
Rocky Mountain National Park is also older than the National Park Service itself, which wouldn’t come into existence until President Wilson signed the NPS act the following year in 2016.
#8: Glacier National Park (1910)
5 years prior, President William Howard Taft would sign Glacier NP into existence. A showcase of melting glaciers, alpine meadows, carved valleys, and spectacular lakes, the park gets its name from it’s geological formation – which was caused by glaciers receding in the last Ice Age.
Thrilling hikers since 1910, Glacier is one of the most breathtaking places in the world, let alone Montana. Which is exactly why over 3 million people flock to Glacier every single year.
#7: Mesa Verde National Park (1906)
There’s no denying the historical significance of what Mesa Verde protects. President Theodore Roosevelt knew this, declaring the land a U.S. National Park in 1906.
But Indigenous North Americans inhabited this land as early as 600 AD. Ancestral Puebloans carved the park’s unbelievable Cliff Palace – one of the park’s 5,000+ archaeological sites.
#6: Wind Cave National Park (1903)
Earlier in his presidency, Theodore Roosevelt would also declare Wind Cave NP in 1903. Interestingly, the titular cave (the 6th longest on the planet) would become the first in the world to receive designation as a national park.
It’s the park’s surface prairies, however, that have made incredible progress with North America’s indigenous bison herds (see above), something several of America’s oldest NPS sites continue to prove instrumental in.
#5: Crater Lake National Park (1902)
In a state as ripe with American history as Oregon, it remains surprising that Crater Lake NP is the state’s only national park – and has been since 1902. It was also the first U.S. National Park to be created in the 20th century.
But it would be Indigenous Americans that witnessed the lake’s dramatic formation 7,700 years ago. A violent volcano eruption triggered the collapse of a tall peak, creating Crater Lake. Today, it remains the deepest lake in the USA and one of the most pristine on the planet.
#4: Mount Rainier National Park (1899)
Declared a national park by President William McKinley in 1899, Washington State’s Mount Rainier NP would be the last signed into existence before the turn of the century.
A sprawling landscape capped by the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, Mount Rainier peaks at an astounding 14,410 feet above sea level – and is also an active volcano. Subalpine wildflower meadows ring the icy volcano, and ancient forest cloak abundant wildlife below.
#3: Yosemite National Park (1890)
“Not just a great valley, but a shrine to human foresight, the strength of granite, the power of glaciers, the persistence of life, and the tranquility of the High Sierra.” – Yosemite NP
Not only is Yosemite one of the oldest national parks in the world, but it was actually first protected by President Abraham Lincoln in 1864. It would take until 1890, however, for it to officially become Yosemite NP.
Yosemite Valley remains one of the most remarkable vistas in all of North America. But the park at large shines through multiple enormous waterfalls, deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area, and much more.
#2: Sequoia National Park (1890)
“Our ancient giant sequoias may seem invincible, but they, too are vulnerable.” – Sequoia NP
Sequoia NP, the second-oldest national park in the world, exists to protect the world’s largest trees. If not for its designation in 1890, logging operations would have completely decimated the species of Sequoia trees that inhabit the Sierra Nevada mountains of California.
Thankfully this was not the case, and Sequoia’s conservation efforts would go on to inspire many more NPS ventures throughout the next 100+ years.
#1: Yellowstone National Park (1872)
Here she is, folks: the park that started a movement. The park that started it all: Yellowstone National Park.
As the world’s oldest national park, Yellowstone is celebrating it’s 150-Year anniversary in 2022. The park would be signed into existence on March 1, 1872 by President Ulysses S. Grant.
Inside Yellowstone’s wildly diverse 2.2 million acres, visitors observe wildlife in some of the only intact ancient ecosystem left in North America. Geothermal areas that contain about half the world’s active geysers also thrill millions each year. But there’s few marvels matched by the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.
