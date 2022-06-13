Yellowstone National Park Closes All Entrances Due to ‘Extremely Hazardous’ Conditions: PHOTOS

Extreme weather has forced Yellowstone National Park to close all entrances to the park amidst horrific flooding, rockslides, and resulting damage.

Just before noon on Monday, June 13, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) would make the call to close all park entrances. Power is out in multiple locations in the park as torrential rain continues to flood the entirety of Yellowstone. Already, multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been completely washed out, eroded, collapsed, or are covered in mud and rocks. The flood is compromising multiple bridges as well, as Yellowstone River flooding surpasses record levels.

Earlier this morning, visitor evacuation became a priority as conditions worsened. Thankfully, no injuries or deaths are on the table so far.

‘Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding,’ reads YELL’s Monday media release.

Accompanying photos from the National Park Service show intense flooding across the park, and the damage to bridges and roads so far:

Washed-out bridge at Rescue Creek in Yellowstone National Park, June 13 flood damage. (Photo credit: NPS, YELL media release)

In the same announcement, officials declare that no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.

Closed entrances include:

North

Northeast

West

South

East

So far, the damage is intense, with potential to become catastrophic. Yellowstone is currently assessing the toll to roads, bridges and other facilities.

“Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time,” the park announces. As a result, visitors planning on coming to Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks should pay close attention to the status of road conditions.

Yellowstone National Park: The Damage So Far

Large rockslide on North Entrance Road in the Gardner Canyon. Yellowstone National Park June 13 flood damage. (Photo credit: NPS, YELL media release)

High water levels in Gardner River alongside the North Entrance Road. Yellowstone National Park June 13 flood damage. (Photo credit: NPS, YELL media release)

Several roads in the southern portion of the park are on the verge of flooding, further restricting access

Multiple sections of roads throughout the park are also washing out or collapsing in mud or rocks

Power is also out in multiple locations in the park

Yellowstone also cites strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities as a potential factor. Park officials are currently taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing as they tend to visitors inside the park. In addition, the National Park Service is working with surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming to assist gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

‘Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels’

Several of Montana’s major roadways are also underwater and closing. The situation is “extremely dangerous” for local residents, park officials cite.

Northeast Entrance Road is also washing out near Soda Butte Picnic Area. Yellowstone National Park (NPS, YELL media release)

The forecast continues to call for further rainfall over the next several days. Already, flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels. Park officials will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.

To stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone, Visit Park Roads on the NPS website.

To receive Yellowstone National Park road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777. An automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions.