Yellowstone National Park’s Memorial Day Visitation Fell Significantly From 2021 to 2022

Yellowstone National Park‘s 2022 Memorial Day visitation fell well below half of what it was in 2021 at certain points during the weekend.

In an in-depth look at their vehicle entries, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) has revealed the stark drop in tourism from 2021 to 2022’s summer holiday weekend. Below, park statistics show the parkwide vehicle entries over this year’s Friday to Sunday span.

In total, Yellowstone’s Memorial Day visitation decreased 34% over the same weekend in 2021. Park numbers also reveal drops as low as 62%, seen in Sunday’s East park entrance stats for 2022 compared to 2021.

By comparison, other park entrances only showed a fraction’s difference for certain days. YELL’s Northeast entrance only saw a 5% decrease for 2022 vehicle entries on Friday, May 28, 2022.

The full visitation statistics (*vehicle entries) per day for May 27-30, 2022, compared to May 28-31, 2021, are listed below:

Park entrance

Vehicle entries Percent

change from

2021 to 2022 Friday, May 27, 2022 Friday, May 28, 2021 East 750 902 -17% North 1,515 1,796 -16% Northeast 452 475 -5% South 1,312 1,731 -24% West 3,357 4,565 -26% Total 7,386 9,469 -22% Saturday, May 28, 2022 Saturday, May 29, 2021 East 769 1,131 -32% North 1,510 2,170 -30% Northeast 424 702 -40% South 1,278 1,958 -35% West 3,824 5,424 -29% Total 7,805 11,385 -31% Sunday, May 29, 2022 Sunday, May 30, 2021 East 479 1,249 -62% North 1,784 2,240 -20% Northeast 483 870 -44% South 1,173 2,046 -43% West 3,854 5,635 -32% Total 7,773 12,040 -35% Charts courtesy of YELL, NPS media release

Summer is Yellowstone National Park’s Busiest Season By Far

As the park reminds visitors in their media release, summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season. It’s no exaggeration when YELL states that “Millions of people visit the park in June, July and August.”

In addition, the park continues to Commemorate 150 Years of Yellowstone National Park. A variety of virtual and in-person activities are happening in Yellowstone and surrounding gateway communities throughout the year. So be sure to follow #Yellowstone150 on social media and stay current on 2022’s events!

Planning a trip to Yellowstone yourself this summer? Be sure to listen and learn from park rangers by reviewing Yellowstone National Park’s Top 10 Things To Know Ahead of Your Summer Visit.

For more ways to plan your YELL trip, be sure to see our full collection of park guides:

And always check their official NPS site for important safety, closure, and travel information beforehand. Happy trails, Outsiders!