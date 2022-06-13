yellowstone-national-park-superintendent-speaks-out-amid-park-closings-during-flooding

“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park,” begins Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly.

Amidst historic, “catastrophic” flooding in the park, Yellowstone National Park’s superintendent has issued an official statement. Currently, all entrances in Yellowstone are off limits to the public due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions. In a full media release sent to Outsider, Sholly breaks down the current situation for Yellowstone and Montana citizens.

Statement from Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly:

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” begins superintendent Sholly. “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park.”

There, Sholly cites “we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues.”

Before 9:30 AM local time, park officials would begin evacuating visitors in the park. But the flooding is affecting much more than one single area of America’s first national park.

“The community of Gardiner is currently isolated… We are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas,” Sholly continues. “Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners.”

Park Reopening Is Currently ‘Unknown’ Says Yellowstone Superintendent

In addition, “We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” Sholly announces. “It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”

Historic flooding is affecting the entirety of Yellowstone National Park. (NPS, YELL media release)

In conclusion, “I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone National Park team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park… And of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event,” Sholly adds. “We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors.”

Thankfully, there are no injuries or casualties to report so far. Yellowstone will continue to communicate on this hazardous situation as more information becomes available.

If you’re also a resident of Montana, be sure to check the Montana Department of Transportation for road updates. The local forecast continues to call for rainfall, and flooding will only worsen.