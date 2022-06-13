Yellowstone National Park To Close June 14, 15 ‘At Minimum’ Amid Catastrophic Flooding

Per park officials, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) is closing to the public through June 15 “at minimum” in response to historic flooding and resulting damage.

Yellowstone’s closures come after the first day of “unprecedented flooding” incapacitating many areas of the park. Much of surrounding Montana is experiencing “extremely hazardous conditions,” too, prompting emergency evacuations.

“Effective immediately, there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at a minimum,” YELL officials announced Monday afternoon.

High water levels in the Lamar River eroding the Northeast Entrance Road. Yellowstone National Park, June 13, 2022. (Photo: NPS, YELL media release)

Photos of the damage so far show extreme road and canyon erosion. Currently, the Yellowstone River has exceeded any known historical flood levels or records. Images continue to pour in from Montana locals, showing the extent of the river’s catastrophic flooding. Per park information, high temperatures are causing extensive snow melt. Combining with torrential rain, the melt is resulting in unprecedented water levels, flow, and fallout.

All park entrances would close before noon as a result. By 2:15 p.m., Yellowstone had sent an “urgent” announcement of closures for the coming days. The extent of flooding, however, means the park will likely extend closures for several more days.

‘We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside’

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” announced YELL Superintendent Cam Sholly Monday afternoon. “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park.”

In Sholly’s full briefing, the superintendent also cites “multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues.”

As a result, “We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park,” Sholly announces. It is likely, however, “that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time.”

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit YELL’s Park Roads for up to date closure information daily

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777. An automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions

You can also call (307) 344-2117 for emergency recordings

Yellowstone will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.