yellowstone-national-park-tourist-gored-by-bison-near-old-faithful

While on the boardwalk, an adult male visitor was charged by a bison bull. It’s the second goring in less than a month at Yellowstone National Park.

*Wildlife tech note: Yellowstone National Park regulations require visitors to always stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison. All Yellowstone bison are wild and unpredictable.

Amidst rebuilding after historic flooding, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) has had its second bison goring in a month’s time. According to YELL officials, a 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday, June 27. A fellow visitor caught the harrowing incident on film (below), showing how lucky this man is to be alive.

The adult visitor was on the designated boardwalk near the geysers when the bull charged him and his family. “Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male,” the park states in their media release to Outsider.

The Colorado native sustained an injury to his arm, and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after. Yellowstone is currently investigating the incident. No additional information is available on the June 27 encounter at this time.

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to an animal in Yellowstone and the bison “responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual,” the park continues.

The first incident involved an adult female visitor on May 30, 2022. The 25-year-old from Grove City, Ohio, is still alive after approaching a bison that morning. Per our initial coverage, the woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

‘Yellowstone National Park bison are wild and can be dangerous when approached’

Adult male bison (bulls) can weigh in excess of a ton, and can run three times faster than humans. It is imperative to give them space at all times.

*Park regulations require visitors to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals. This includes bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes.

*For large predators – bears and wolves – visitors must stand at least 100 yards (91 m) away at all times. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

As the park states, “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

