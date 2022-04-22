Yellowstone National Park’s Earth Day 2022 Announcement to Bring Huge Conservation Changes

Earth Day 2022 brings exciting news commemorating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park (YELL) and future conservation of the world’s first national park.

In celebration of Earth Day, Yellowstone Forever and Yellowstone National Park are jointly announcing new sustainability efforts to meet the challenges of the future. In doing so, the park hopes to set the standard for resource conservation and stewardship worldwide.

To do so, Yellowstone Forever is committing to funding sustainability projects identified by Yellowstone National Park as ones “with opportunity to reduce impacts on the environment while improving wildlife habitat, enhancing visitor experiences, and improving employee living and working conditions,” the park states in their Earth Day 2022 press release.

According to YELL, these sustainability projects will support climate change mitigation efforts that conserve resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect Yellowstone’s resources for the benefit of this and future generations.

Some of the projects Yellowstone National Park plans to undertake with funding from Yellowstone Forever include:

Commission all buildings with automated systems and implement “smart building” controls and technology

Identify and mitigate water loss from old and inefficient infrastructure

Assess and install EV charging infrastructure to support electric fleet vehicles

Replace 26,000 light fixtures throughout the park with LEDs

“Yellowstone Forever and their corporate partners have been incredible supporters of Yellowstone National Park. And we want to extend our gratitude for their partnership,” says YELL superintendent Cam Sholly. “With their support, we look forward to continuing to make progress on a wide range of important Yellowstone sustainability goals.”

“As the world’s first national park, Yellowstone has been a leader in resource stewardship,” adds Lisa Diekmann, President & CEO of Yellowstone Forever. “As we also look forward to the next 150 years of Yellowstone, we are committed to ensuring that Yellowstone remains protected for future generations.”

In Diekmann’s words, Yellowstone Forever is “excited to support the park’s sustainability efforts… And thank those that have also contributed. Including ConocoPhillips Inc., Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. and Toyota Motor North America, Inc.”

150 Years of Yellowstone & Earth Day 2022 to Bring Big Changes

A century and a half after Yellowstone was designated a national park, Yellowstone remains a place where millions of visitors come to escape the speed of daily life. To view geysers and other thermal features. And to take in magnificent megafauna like bison, grizzly bears, and wolves.

Yellowstone is also a place that is seeing exponential increases in visitation, however. This comes in addition to “the very real effects of climate change,” the park cites on Earth Day 2022.

As a result, the future of Yellowstone National Park depends on a collective commitment to sustainability. And only the combined work of partners like Yellowstone Forever – and us Outsiders – can make that happen.

