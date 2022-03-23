Yosemite National Park ‘Peak-Hours Reservations’ For Summer 2022 Are Now Open: Everything to Know

The snow is melting, and it’s officially spring. Nature lovers know what this means – the national parks are preparing to open all across the country. Among these parks is the timeless and exquisite Yosemite National Park. The California park offers an impressively diverse ecosystem of plants and animals. The area is known for its breathtaking landscapes of valleys, canyons, peaks, and meadows. And, with the park operating on a reservations basis here’s what you need to know about grabbing some of those reservations during the area’s peak reservation days and times.

What to know

“Peak-hours reservations” for Yosemite National Park are now open for those hoping to secure a spot prior to the start of the 2022 summer season.

All Yosemite visitors will need a reservation to enter from May 20 through Sept. 30, 2022.

Those who are visiting as tour group guests, and regional transit system riders, do not require a separate reservation.

The reservation fee, which is non-refundable, will cost you $2. However, it does not include the $35-per-car park entrance fee.

Yosemite National Park Is Ready For ‘Peak-Hours Reservations’

Now that Yosemite National Park is preparing open for the 2022 summer season, those who hope to visit the impressive area must take a look at their calendars throughout the entire season. Starting today, Wednesday, March 23, reservations for Yosemite’s “peak hours” are available to callers. Callers can connect with the park’s reservation specialists starting at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. These peak hours are set between May 20 through September 30, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

When Should You Make Reservations for Summer 2022 at Yosemite National Park?

Anyone hoping to visit the breathtaking national park during the 2022 season beginning in May needs to get a jump on the reservations. However, there are some situations in which individual reservations will not be necessary.

Those who are touring Yosemite as part of a park tour group do not require their reservations. This is also true for Yosemite visitors who are visiting the popular national park while traveling regional travel arrangements such as the popular YARTS travel system.

Additionally, visitors who have acquired a wilderness permit are good to tour the park without a separate reservation. Furthermore, guests at Yosemite’s popular hotels will have the opportunity to tour the national park. However, these guests still owe the entrance fees at the gate.

Last Minute Reservations May Still Be Available During Yosemite’s Peak Hours

Those who aren’t 100 percent sure about their ideal dates to visit Yosemite right now will still have a chance to snag reservations later in the season. Park officials are holding about 70% of available spots through these early peak-hours reservation opportunities.

However, the remaining 30% of the available reservations will be available throughout the season to visitors. These reservations must be made seven days before the arrival date. This is a perfect option for those who plan on visiting but don’t yet know their ideal dates. However, officials do recommend that even those planning on making reservations down the road set up an account via Recreation.gov as soon as possible. This will make the final reservation process easier to complete.