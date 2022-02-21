Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter Review: Does It Live Up to Bold Claims, Should You Buy?

A good fire starter should be in everyone’s bug-out bag, emergency preparedness kit, first-aid kit, and glove compartment. And we’re not talking about relying purely on matches or a lighter, which can leak fuel or fail during challenging weather conditions (wind/rain/freezing temperatures). We’re talking about a ferrocerium rod, otherwise known as a ferro rod, which is a time-tested tool in both survival and everyday situations. So today, Outsider is reviewing a unique ferro rod that caught our eye: Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter.

What makes it unique? We’re glad you asked. The Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter comes equipped with a ferro rod, steel striker, and 36-inch wax-infused hemp rope. Instead of using the ferro rod and steel striker to ignite a tinder bundle, you ignite the rope, which is fed through the product’s aluminum housing. You can also pull the lit rope into the aluminum housing to extinguish the flame.

Specs

MSRP: $24.99

$24.99 Weight: 10.2 oz.

10.2 oz. Ferro/Striker/Housing Dimensions (LxWxH): 6 x 5/8 x 1 1/8 in.

6 x 5/8 x 1 1/8 in. Rope/Wick Length: 36 in.

36 in. Continuous Burn Time: 3 hours

The Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter boasts three hours of continuous burn time.

Pros

Competitive Price – $24.99 price tag is very competitive in the ferro rod market.

Easy to Use – The 6-inch ferro rod and steel striker were easy to hold and strike, even while wearing gloves. Smaller ferro rods can be difficult to grasp, especially in cold weather or if you have big hands.

The Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter is easy to use, even in gloves.

Wind Resistant – The wax-infused hemp rope easily ignited and held its flame in 20+ mph wind. In fact, the wind report during our testing noted gusts of 38 mph. The wind never extinguished the flame during our two-hour test.

Water Resistant – The fire starter immediately ignited the rope after being submerged in water for 10 minutes.

The Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter passed our wind and water tests.

Cons

Weight – The 10.2 oz. weight makes this product a behemoth compared to 2-3 oz. ferro rods. While that’s not a big factor when it comes to storing the ferro rod in an emergency preparedness kit or glove compartment, weight is a factor when backpacking/hiking. The Prepared4X Survival Torch is one of the heftiest ferro rods on the market, so when every ounce matters, a lighter ferro rod would be a better alternative.

Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter: Full Review

The Prepared4X website claims the tool is “fully water-resistant, wind-resistant, and weather-resistant, and will ignite easily, even if it’s been left out in the rain all night.” Challenge accepted. And we picked a great day to review the product, with continuous wind speeds reaching 24 mph during the test.

After fraying the end of the rope (per instructions) with our fingers and the toothed edge of the steel striker, we easily ignited the Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter on the third or fourth strike. And the wind was blowing upwards of 20 mph (seriously, check the Nashville wind report on February 16). Unfazed by the wind, the rope wick remained lit, and we used it to ignite a campfire, kerosene lantern, and candle.

Instead of utilizing the aluminum housing to extinguish the flame, we chose a different method. Outsider dropped the lit torch in a pond, fully submerging the fire starter for 10 minutes. Upon retrieval, we clipped the burnt portion of the rope with a knife and re-frayed the end. The rope lit after one strike.

The torch was shipped in a cardboard sheath and travel bag.

Impressive. The Prepared4X Survival Torch lived up to its “water-resistant and wind-resistant” claims, in our humble opinion. In addition, after clipping the burnt end and re-fraying the rope, we were able to reignite the rope during subsequent attempts with one or two strikes.

The Prepared4X Survival Torch’s $24.99 price tag is competitive in the ferro rod market. In addition, replacement ropes can be purchased for $9.99. The biggest downside to the product is its weight. While that’s not a big factor when it comes to storing the ferro rod in an emergency preparedness kit or glove compartment, weight is a factor when backpacking/hiking. The Prepared4X Survival Torch is one of the heftiest ferro rods on the market, so when every ounce matters, a lighter ferro rod is probably a better alternative. Otherwise, the Prepared4X Survival Torch Fire Starter is a winner.