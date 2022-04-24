Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games: Culture, Community, and Family Fun

May will be a big month for folks in the Smoky Mountain region who want to have some fun in the sun. One of the biggest events in the region is the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games and it’s right around the corner. For decades, people from across the country and around the world have come to the Smoky Mountain region to experience this celebration of history and culture. The festival features contests, bagpipes, cultural education, and plenty of fun for the whole family. So, set aside a couple of days in May to come experience this look into one of the most impactful cultures in the world.

Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games at a Glance

When: May 21st and 22nd

Where: Townsend Visitor’s Center (7906 E Lamar Alexander Parkway Townsend, TN 37882)

Culture: Caber toss, pipe and drum bands, Scottish food, clan histories, whiskey seminars

Entertainment: Live music, Scottish dancing, herding dog demonstration, more

Website: SmokyMountainGames.org

Why Hold a Scottish Festival in the Smoky Mountains?

Ahead of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games, I spoke to board member Keith Austin about the festival. The first thing I wanted to know was why they hold the massive festival in this region. I was surprised to learn that this is only one of many Scottish festivals in the United States.

Austin stated that the culture of the Scottish people has had a massive impact on the culture of the world. From whiskey to golf, architecture to poetry, Scotland’s fingerprints are on many things we hold dear. However, this festival is important because of the incomparable impact that the Scottish people had on the Smoky Mountain region.

“When people started settling this part of the United States, in particular western North Carolina, East Tennessee, and southern Kentucky, a lot of those people looked up and said. ‘This looks like home,’ so that stayed,” he explained. As a result, a large majority of the people who are from this region can trace their roots back to Scotland. “About 70 percent, or more, of people who are from here can trace their ancestry back to Scotland. That’s why this particular Scottish festival, in the Smoky Mountains, does so well and is so well attended.”

Moonshine: A Tennessee Staple and Scottish Invention

In Tennessee, we’re known for our whiskey. In recent years, moonshine became both legal and incredibly popular. We have the Scots to thank for that. “Look at the moonshine industry here. That connection really is Scottish. Those are the distillers. Those are the people who were making whiskey,” Austin revealed. “They brought that technology here. They don’t age it as long and it’s a white whiskey, but you do have that connection.”

Feats of Strength at the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival

One of the cornerstones of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games is, of course, the games. This year, we’ll see athletes from across the country come to compete in several traditional Scottish feats of strength. The caber toss, where men hurl massive logs, is the headline event. Keith Austin explained that these were, historically, a way for warriors to show their strength and skills.

However, other games have even more practical origins. For instance, the Haggis Hurl event. “One of the games we have is called the Haggis Hurl, which sounds terrible,” Austin said with a chuckle. “It’s actually where you take a bag of haggis and you toss it at a target. That really started with the women who would bring lunch to the guys out in the fields or whatever. They had to cross streams. So, they would simply toss the haggis, or whatever it was that they were bringing, across the streams.”

Will There Be Haggis?

I posed this question to Austin and he replied, “If there isn’t, I’m not going.” Haggis is about as Scottish as it gets. Traditionally, the dish consists of “less desirable” cuts of mutton, pinots, and spices packed into a sheep’s stomach or intestine and boiled before being roasted. You won’t be able to get traditional haggis at the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival due to FDA regulations regarding organ meats. However, you’ll get the closest thing to it this side of Scotland.

Haggis (Photo Credit: Pichunter via Getty Images)

“There will be eight or nine food vendors at the festival. Three of those are haggis vendors,” Austin assured me. “One guy does a smoked haggis that is just phenomenal.” I don’t care what it is. If you smoke it, I’ll try it.

Scottish Festival Fun for Non-Scots

You don’t have to have a surname that starts with Mc, flaming red hair, or any connection to Scotland to enjoy the festival. I asked Keith Austin what he would recommend for someone who wanted to check out the festival who had no link to Scotland.

First and foremost, he said, take some time to interact with some of the clans who will be on site. Ask them questions about their history. “That,” he said, “is the people part of the historical equation.” Second, he’d recommend checking out some Scottish food. However, they’re projecting 10,000 people at the festival this year. So, try to avoid the lunch rush. Finally, Austin said, take some time to listen to the pipers playing. It’s the sound of Scotland.

With these three things – community, food, and music – you’ll begin to see the draw of the festival.

Goals of the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games

Keith Austin said that they have several goals for the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games. One of those is about cultural awareness. “The discovery that there is a very important piece to who we are as an American society – good, bad, and indifferent. There’s a piece of it that’s tied to Scottish culture. The fierce independence, I think a lot of that came, in part, from the Scottish DNA. Understanding that we are both benefactors and victims of our past. But, understanding your past helps you understand your present and potentially gives you insight into your future.”

Additionally, they want to engage the community and let them immerse themselves in Scottish culture. This, he said, is why they are selective with the vendors they host as well as the musicians, athletes, and other performers they bring on board.

Finally, Austin and the rest of the team behind the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games want you to come and have some fun. They want you to “Have a good time with your family and other people. That’s why it is a family-focused event.”

Tickets, Schedule, and More

The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games offers a wide range of ticket packages. Head over to their website (linked above) for prices, a full schedule of events, and more information including how to get involved in one of the whiskey tasting seminars taking place on the first day of the festival.