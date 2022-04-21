The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Will Make You a Believer

Do you believe in bigfoot? If so, would you like to spend an entire day with thousands of like-minded people? Well, friend, I have some good news for you. The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is right around the corner. The one-day event will feature live music, vendors selling bigfoot-related wares, a laundry list of expert speakers, and more. Like any good festival, though, the most important thing is the community that will form as believers from around the world gather in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains on May 7th.

For those who aren’t believers, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival offers plenty of family fun and stellar views. So, come on out, enjoy some fun in the sun, and see if the expert speakers can change your mind.

When: May 7th, 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Townsend Visitor’s Center (7906 E Lamar Alexander Parkway Townsend, TN 37882)

Guest Speakers: Paranormal Road Tripper, Kenney Irish, Ken Gerhard, Ron Morehead, stars of Mountain Monsters

Entertainment: SlashSquatch, Those Guys, Mini-KISS, chainsaw carving

Cost: Parking – $20 (cash only) Admission – $5, kids under 5 free

Website: SmokyMountainBigfootFestival.com

Bigfoot in the Smokies

You might be surprised to learn that the Great Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee, in general, have a history of bigfoot activity. Recently, Outsider spoke with Brian Johnston, the event coordinator for SMBFF. During the conversation, he briefly discussed the sasquatch history of the region.

“Last year, we had a speaker that came through and spoke specifically on stuff that has happened in the Smoky Mountains,” Johnston said. However, seeing bigfoot in the Smokies didn’t start in modern times. It goes all the way back to the original inhabitants of the region. About that, Johnston said, “There are also some historical things passed down through the Cherokee Indians about their interactions with bigfoot. We’re hoping to hear more of those kinds of stories this year.”

Bigfoot Is Serious Business

There will be plenty of fun things to do and see at the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival, but it’s more than that. For many of the attendees, the subject of bigfoot is a serious one. “We’re expecting to have a lot of folks here just for the speakers,” Johnston said.

This year, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is bringing some of the biggest names in sasquatch research. Kenney Irish, the “Cryptid Punk” and Amazon best-selling author of books about cryptids will be there. Additionally, we’ll hear from Ken Gerhard who is hailed as one of the best researchers in the world of bigfoot. Also, Ron Morehead who wrote both The Sierra Sounds and Quantum Bigfoot will be there to share a collection of unexplainable sounds that he captured in the forest.

Nonbelievers Can Enjoy the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival

Brian Johnston said that you don’t have to believe in bigfoot to enjoy the festival. “If you’re not into cryptids at all, one of the biggest things that’s going to be there is we’re going to have 12 of the very best chainsaw carvers in the world. This could literally be its own festival.”

While we’re on the subject of skill, Christy Whitaker will be there forging and selling knives. Whitaker was a contestant on the 8th season of Forged in Fire. You don’t have to believe in bigfoot to enjoy that kind of badassery.

SlashSquatch will be there as well. This performer bridges the gap between bigfoot and non-bigfoot entertainment. He will open the festivities with a Jimi Hendrix-style rendition of the national anthem, then he’ll play a full set later in the afternoon.

Mini-KISS will headline the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival. That’s something everyone can enjoy.

Food, Drink, Vendors, & More

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will feature more than 50 vendors. Johnston and his team kept all the vendors on-brand for the festival. “That’s one of the things that makes us a little different,” he said. “We’re not just a craft show. Everybody who comes has to sell a bigfoot product. All of our vendors are bigfoot-related.” Additionally, they’ll have plenty of official SMBFF merch.

Additionally, the festival will host 30 food trucks. Johnston recommends REO Cheesewagon, a food truck that features a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches and more.

Many of our fellow Outsiders know that a day in the sun isn’t complete without a cold beer or two. The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will have plenty of brews. They’ll also have something a little stronger. “We’ll have Company Distilling and their Master Distiller Jeff Arnett will be there answering questions. Jeff was the only Master Distiller to ever leave Jack Daniels. He’s now starting his new distillery in Alcoa.”

Other Events Around the Festival

On Friday, May 6th, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be screening The Legend of Boggy Creek in 4k at Bigfoot Popcorn in Townsend. “They’re going to be showing it outside so people can bring their chairs and blankets and just sit and enjoy a free screening,” Johnston said.

Pamela Pierce will be there to answer questions about the film. She is the daughter of the film’s producer/director Charles B. Pierce and is largely responsible for the restoration of the classic cryptid film.

The Bigfoot 5k kicks off at 9 am sharp the day of the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival. Proceeds from the 5k will go to benefit the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center. The Heritage Center will also be offering free admission all day on May 7th thanks to a deal with the Bigfoot festival.

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will take place rain or shine. Check out the full schedule and more here.





