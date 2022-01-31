This Vintage V-8 Powered Oldsmobile Would be a Car Lover’s Dream

At the height of the American dream cars, Oldsmobile built a V-8 powered car that would go on to rival the iconic Chevrolet Corvette. The F-88 was first thought of sometime in 1952. Originally, it was called the XP-20. By then, Oldsmobile had already been offering the 88 for three years. This NASCAR staple offered a Rocket V8 engine. Obviously, the car became popular when it finally hit dealerships. Since the 88 was already so popular, the automaker decided to attach that name to its new idea for a sports car.

The idea for the F-88 was created around the same time that the Chevy Corvette was. In fact, the two dream cars were created by the same man, Harley Earl. Since the two cars were developed around the same time by the same man, they share a lot of the same features. For example, both dream cars have the same chassis and the same wheelbase, which is 102 inches. In addition to that, both the Oldsmobile F-88 and the Chevy Corvette had fiberglass bodies and similar-looking taillights and rear fins.

Oldsmobile Easily Overpowered Dream Car Competitors

There’s one thing that set the Oldsmobile apart from its Chevy competitor, though. The Corvette was only available with an inline-six engine. Oldsmobile took their dream car one step further and installed it with their iconic Rocket V8 engine. As we know, this engine was first introduced in 1949 with the original Oldsmobile 88. When production time came around for the F-88, the Rocket V8 engine got quite the upgrade. The original engine was 303-cubic-inches (5.0-liters), but got upgraded to 324 cubic inches (5.3 liters).

Oldsmobile didn’t stop there. By now, there was another similar dream car in the running: the Pontiac Bonneville Special. With three similar dream cars on the market, Oldsmobile had to make sure that the F-88 stood out. Their Rocket V8 engine got another upgrade. After the first upgrade, it could get up to 185 horsepower. This wasn’t enough to beat out the competitors. So, the automaker revamped the engine. This time around, it could hit up to 250 horsepower. At the time, that was more than the Chevy Corvette or the Pontiac Bonneville could deliver. According to Auto Evolution, the Corvette could only reach 150 horsepower, while its Pontiac competitor could reach 230 horsepower.

This Dream Car Was Just That… A Dream

Unfortunately, the F-88 never quite made it to production. It debuted at the 1954 GM Motorama, of course, but we never got to see this dream car on the streets. Like many dream cars from the 50s, it was futuristic for the time. Even though it never got mass-produced, there’s still a model F-88 floating around out there from owner to owner.

There are even records of the original blueprints for the car, thanks to Harley Earl. However, the dream car is ultimately a secret. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the legendary Oldsmobile, but at least we can say for certain: it beat Corvette in the V8 engine race.