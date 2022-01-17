Vintage 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Sells for Massive Price

A recent auction for a one-of-a-kind 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R fetched such a massive price that it broke records for the most money ever paid for a Mustang.

Auctioneers sold the vintage Ford Mustang during the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee, Florida event. The auction event lasted from Jan. 6-16, and now claims the most money ever paid for the American-made Mustang. The winning bidder has not been named, but the individual coughed up a record-setting $4,070,000 for the rare car.

That’s more than $220,000 more than what the owner paid for the vehicle in 2020. The same exact 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby has now sold for more than the second-most expensive Mustang on two different occasions. The second-most valuable is the famous Mustang legendary actor Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 film Bullitt. That 1968 GT 390 also sold in 2020 at the Mecum’s Kissimmee event for $3.74 million.

The recent record-breaking 1965 Ford Mustang has the serial number 5R002, and has quite a bit of history to it as well. Ford built the ride as a prototype for the GT350R competition model. The car manufacturer would later create 34 of the Mustangs. British race car driver and engineer Ken Miles of Ford v Ferrari fame personally tested the car. He also raced in it along with other famous drivers Bob Bondurant, Peter Brock, Jerry Titus and Chuck Cantwell.

The GT350R edition of the Ford Mustang Shelby incorporated a modified 289 cubic-inch V8 engine that boasts 350 horsepower. The vintage ride also comes equipped with an oversized 34-gallon racing fuel tank, and several drivetrain and suspension updates.

The 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R won 10 races in the SCCA Production-B class. In 1966, a Ford engineer bought the car for only $4,000.

Thief Steals $200k 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500

In a case of real-life imitating art, a thief recently stole a very similar 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 that resembled the famous “Eleanor” Shelby from the 2000 Nicolas Cage film Gone in 60 Seconds.

The car heist may have resembled the Hollywood movie, but the car itself had some differences. The paint job and wheels are the first giveaway, but the vintage rides are both highly-coveted automobiles worth a small fortune. The Tulsa Police Department got involved and shared photos in case the public came across the easily identifiable car.

Last week, local Oklahoma station KTUL reported that the Ford Mustang Shelby was stolen in Tulsa’s Pearl River District. The rare ride is worth $200,000 and has a four-speed transmission. The car also features a black interior and aftermarket gauges. One unique feature is that the car has a Voodoo Camshaft sticker with a skull on the rear spoiler, police shared.

“​​We know that this car doesn’t stand out in a crowd, but if you happen to see Nicholas Cage driving it, give us a call,” Tulsa police joked on Facebook.